What to expect from PM Narendra Modi’s France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in France for a two-day visit starting 13 July. The trip comes when New Delhi and Paris are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Indian premier will be the chief guest at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris on 14 July. His visit is also expected to usher in a closer partnership between India and France in defence, space and technology.

Let’s take a closer look at what Prime Minister Modi will do in France.

PM Modi’s France visit

The Indian prime minister will be accompanied by a business delegation of top CEOs during his France trip, reported Economic Times (ET).

According to a Hindustan Times (HT) newspaper report, Modi will address the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale on Thursday.

Situated on IIe Seguin island in the Seine River, La Seine Musicale is a performing arts centre inaugurated in 2017.

Following the event, French president Emmanuel Macron will host Modi at a private dinner at his official residence at Elysee Palace. The two leaders are likely to hold bilateral talks and discuss crucial global issues during the dinner, the report added.

Next day, Modi will attend the Bastille Day parade on Champs Elysees. Also known as ‘Fête Nationale,’ Bastille Day is France’s national day which is observed every year on 14 July.

This year, a contingent of the Indian Army from the Punjab Regiment and Rajputana Rifles will also march in the parade. The Indian Army had fought in France and Belgium during the First World War.

A contingent from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) will also participate in the parade. IAF’s Rafale fighters will be a part of the fly-past on Bastille Day, alongside French jets.

Indian Air Force contingent practises in France for the Bastille Day parade on July 14 pic.twitter.com/ECVp3zfJTW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

There will also be delegation-level discussions between the two nations, reported HT.

As per the newspaper, Macron will throw a ceremonial dinner for the Indian leader at Cour Marly courtyard at the Louvre Museum. The French president will also take Modi on a tour of the renowned museum, where the two might get clicked with Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting the Mona Lisa, reported HT.

Modi and Macron will then enjoy a fireworks display over Eiffel Tower from the Louvre museum’s terrace, the report added.

Cooperation in defence, space and technology

Modi’s visit is likely to boost defence cooperation between the two nations. As per ET, India intends to procure 26 Dassault Rafale-Maritime (M) aircraft for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. The Indian leader’s trip could result in the announcement of an agreement between New Delhi and Paris in this regard.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to give a nod to an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) to acquire the fighter jets before the visit, reported ET.

India may also sign a deal for constructing three more French-origin Scorpene (Kalveri) class diesel-electric ‘killer-hunter’ conventional submarines at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. India has built five Scorpene-class submarines at MDL. The sixth Kalveri class submarine, INS Vagsheer, might be commissioned next year.

As per ET, a 100 per cent technology transfer for the Shakti engine that powers India’s Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) could be on the agenda of Modi’s visit to France.

An announcement for developing the next-generation fighter jet engine in collaboration with French firm SAFRAN is also likely, reported The Quint.

The countries could also see cooperation in the space sector.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and France’s National Centre for Space Studies have set up an Indo-French working group for India’s human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan. “Discussions on expanding this collaboration are expected. The two leaders are keen on this”, an official told Business Standard (BS).

India and France could also announce cooperation in 5G and 6G telecommunications systems, noted BS.

According to HT, “India and France will sign a defence-industrial road map to push India to scale up its manufacturing of hardware platforms through indigenously developed engines and technologies.”

With inputs from agencies