The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has kicked up a new controversy. It has plans to amend the Gurdwara Act, 1925 that would make the broadcast of Gurbani, scared compositions by Sikh gurus, from Amritsar’s Golden Temple free. The announcement of the decision comes weeks after the state government hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for monopolising the telecast rights of Gurbani.

Chief Minister Mann put out a tweet on Sunday, a day before the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, saying that an amendment to the Gurdwara Act, 1925 will be introduced. “With the blessings of God, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow… according to the demand of the congregation, we are adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harimandar Sahib will be free for all… no tender required… Tomorrow in the cabinet… On June 20, there will be a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha,” he wrote in a tweet in Punjabi, which has been translated.

Mann believes that Gurbani is everyone’s right and should be free of cost. However, the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision has not gone down well with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the organisation responsible for the management of the Sikh places of worship in Punjab, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh; the politically influential Badal family; and the Akali Dal.

We take a look at the politics over Gurbani and the reason behind the controversy.

Who has the telecast rights of Gurbani?

The SGPC has granted the rights to telecast Gurbani to the PTC network, owned by the Badals. If the sacred hymns are made free it will break the monopoly of the Punjabi media network.

The amendment would hurt the family of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has a major influence on religious affairs because of its proximity to the SGPC.

The contract for Gurbani ends next month and the apex body of the Sikhs is in the process of reviewing it.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has stakes in PTC, said in a press conference last month that Gurbani was being telecast on a no-profit basis without advertisements. According to him, the PTC doesn’t charge for the telecast but pays ₹4 to 5 crore annually to the SGPC for schools and colleges run by the gurdwara body.

Why does Mann want to make the telecast free?

Mann has been bringing up the Gurbani telecast rights issue for a while now. In May, he questioned the reason behind the monopoly of one channel and hit out at the SGPC for favouring the Badals.

“Why is Gurbani being telecast by Badals’ channel,” Mann asked SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami last month.

The Punjab CM said that the state government was ready to bear the cost to install techniques so that Gurbani can be telecast on all channels for free. He added that it was important that the universal message of “Sarbat da Bhala” (welfare of all) is disseminated through the “Sarb Sanji Gurbani” across the world.

Further questioning Dhami, he asked what was more important, spreading the message of Gurbani or “extending largesse to their blue-eyed channel”, according to a report in The Indian Express.

How has SGPC reacted to the amendment?

The Sikh body is not in favour of a free telecast. In a statement, the SGPC chief said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ji should not try to confuse the religious matters of Sikhs… Don’t confuse the country for your political interests. Broadcasting of Gurbani is not a normal broadcast, its sanctity and ethics should not be neglected.”

Dhami warned Mann saying that the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, is a Centre’s Act and an amendment could be introduced by the central government in the Lok Sabha after consulting the SGPC, a body chosen by the Sikh community.

What has the Opposition said?

Calling the AAP government’s move “unconstitutional”, Akali Dal’s Daljeet Singh Cheema said that a “direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community”.

“The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament. The Sikh community has elected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee through voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament. Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard? Without that, even the Parliament cannot amend this Act. The Sikh community will never tolerate this work being done under the orders of (Arvind) Kejriwal,” read a translation of his Punjabi tweet.

The BJP too has said that the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 can be amended only by the Parliament of India.

“I have always believed that no one should have a monopoly on the transmission of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib and the transmission of Gurbani should reach every household. But the way Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wants to challenge the sovereignty of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he cannot do so. It will not be considered valid or proper in any way. The All India Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 can be amended only by the Parliament of India. @SGPCAmritsar,” BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh tweeted.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also questioned the Punjab government’s decision to can make changes to a central act. He tweeted, “As far as my knowledge goes Punjab government cannot tinker or amend or add to the existing Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925 as its a central act! I wonder how @BhagwantMan is speaking to add a clause in the said Act!”

As far as my knowledge goes Punjab government cannot tinker or amend or add to the existing Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925 as its a central act! I wonder how @BhagwantMann is speaking to add a clause in the said Act! Yes the Vidhan Sabha can pass a resolution and send it to Center for… pic.twitter.com/RzcJEQUThe — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 18, 2023





What is the Sikh Gurdwara Act?

The Act governs the functioning of the SGPC, which manages at least 100 gurdwaras in Punjab, including Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). It also allots rights for the telecast of Gurbani.

