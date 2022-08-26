Prime Modi tops approval rating of world leaders; what about Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron?

A survey conducted by American research company Morning Consult reveals that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a 75 per cent approval rating, the highest for any world leader. Joe Biden has a 41 per cent approval rate and Boris Johnson places third last with 25 per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a huge fan following is not new. NaMo has proved he’s the ‘popular one’ as he has once again topped the list of most popular world leaders.

According to a global decision intelligence company called Morning Consult, Modi was approved by at least 75 per cent of Indians who were surveyed.

The survey was carried out between 17 and 23 August.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults Modi: 75%

López Obrador: 63%

Draghi: 54%

Bolsonaro: 42%

Biden: 41%

Trudeau: 39%

Kishida: 38%

Macron: 34%

Scholz: 30%

Johnson: 25%

The prime minister has bagged the first position not once but thrice from 2021 to 2022.

Let’s take a closer look at why Modi is so popular.

How is Narendra Modi so popular?

The survey suggests that the Indian prime minister was popular even in May 2021, a time that is etched in the memory of many Indians as the country was reeling under a devastating second COVID-19 wave.

Despite getting criticised for not handling the pandemic better, most Indians still believe that the Modi-led government did a good job at responding the pandemic.

The data also reveals that more than 72 per cent of Indians believe that Modi is leading the country in the right direction, according to a report by News18.

Following the onset of the pandemic, his approval ratings were at its lowest. But by November 2021, more and more Indians approved of their prime minister for his governance.

Who are the next popular leaders on the list?

In the list that features the names of 22 world leaders, Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came second with an approval rating of 63 per cent.

Following Obrador, is newly-elected Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, Switzerland’s president Ignazio Cassis and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi.

According to the official website of Morning Consult, US president Joe Biden is all the way down at the 11th position with an approval rating of 41 per cent.

Other world leaders such as France’s Emannuel Macron had an approval rating of just 34 per cent, while Canada’s Justin Trudeau came in sixth with an approval rating of 39 per cent.

Japan’s new prime minister Fumio Kishida was in the top 10 of the list with 38 per cent approval.

The least approved leader of the world is the South Korean prime minister Yoon Seok-youl with an approval rating of only 21 per cent. United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson was the third least popular leader with an approval rating of 25 per cent.

How does the survey work?

Morning Consult’s platform provides real-time polling data on elections, politicians and voting issues.

The intelligence company conducts more than 20,000 interviews every day. All the interviews are conducted online among nationally representative adults and in India, the sample is representative of the literate population only.

In the US, the sample size is about 45,000 while in other countries the sample size ranges from 500 to 5,000.

Based on government sources, the surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender and region. In the US, the surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity.

The respondents complete these surveys in languages that are dominant in their respective countries.

What are approval ratings?

The approval rating is used to measure a leader’s job execution. ABC News director Rick Klein describes it as: “Presidential approval rating is a snapshot. It’s a poll where individuals are asked to give their sense of whether they approve or disapprove of a president’s job performance.”

According to data agency Gallup, an approval rating is a simple measure, yet a very powerful one.

For citizens, an approval rating represents how well the administration is doing, but for politicians, it could determine the outcome of an upcoming election or how much you get done during their time in office.

