Who was Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the godman behind the biggest Hindu temples overseas?

Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Hindu organisation BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, would have turned 100 this year. The well-known guru wielded influence not only in India but also overseas, especially in the United States. Now an American lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the godman.

Introduced by Congressman Andrew Garbarino, the resolution said that said Maharaj’s unique message that in the joy of others, lies our own, was thoughtful, meaningful, and consoling, coming from the depth of profound experience and deep compassion. The guru always gave enlightenment, guidance, and wisdom to the many entrusted to his care and administered abundantly to the spiritual and corporal needs of all, it said, according to the news agency PTI.

Who was Pramukh Swami Maharaj?

Maharaj was born on 7 December 1921 in the village of Chansad, near Vadodara in Gujarat. He was named Shantilal by his parents and true to it, he became an ambassador of peace. From his childhood days, he was drawn to the spiritual way of life and started performing puja at the age of seven. After schooling, he would spend his free time in temples, one of which was the Swaminarayan Mandir. He also loved cricket and swimming.

After completing his studies at 18, he was initiated into the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), dedicated to promoting harmony worldwide. He learnt Sanskrit and during this time, he begged for alms and served at the mandir along with other students. His teacher Shastriji Maharaj named him Narayanswarupdas, explaining, “He is the very form of Narayan.” At the age of 28, he was appointed president of BAPS.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj vowed to remain loyal to the Sanstha and fulfil his duties.

What was his work like?

Even when elevated to the position of president, Maharaj carried on his duties humbly. According to the BAPs website, he pulled carts full of stones, washed dishes, served meals to devotees, and looked after farmlands and cowsheds.

In 2003, Pramukh Swami Maharaj was initiated as the 700th sadhu of the Sanstha. He then went on to become the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, founder of the Hindu organisation.

Maharaj would start his day at 5.30 am and go from village to village to meet devotees. Often, he held meetings in bull carts and rickshaws. He travelled across India and abroad holding satsangs in the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Thailand, Japan, Egypt, and Israel, among other nations.

A big part of his responsibility included building mandirs. As head of BAPS, Pramukh Swami Maharaj has overseen the growth of BAPS as a global behemoth after a modest beginning in Gujarat. Under him, a maximum number of Hindu Swaminarayan temples across several countries in the world came up.

He is said to have overseen the construction of over 1,100 temples including the Swaminarayan Akshardham temples in New Delhi and Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. In his first overseas tour after becoming guru, he consecrated the first BAPS mandir in New York in 1974. According to the Santha website, he built the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in London, which holds the record for the largest Hindu temple outside India. He reopened the Swaminarayan Mandir, Nairobi in 1999, the first Hindu temple in the African continent and inaugurated the temple in Houston, the first in North America in 2004.

Maharaj reached out to his devotees in distress and also provided aid during times of famine, floods, earthquakes, and natural disasters. . The volunteers of the organisation would be at the forefront of rescue and relief during calamities. He spearheaded the efforts of the charitable service organisation affiliated with BAPS.

How influential was Maharaj?

Maharaj left his impression not only on Indian politicians and celebrities but also on foreign dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a follower of the swami.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s popularity has remained intact even after his death. The spiritual leader died on 13 August 2016 at the age of 95 following a lung infection.

Paying condolences, Modi wrote on Twitter, “HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a mentor to me. I will never forget my interactions with him. Will miss his presence.” The PM was in tears as he paid his last respects to the leader at a temple where Maharaj’s mortal remains were kept. In a 20-minute speech about called Pramukh Swami, Modi said he had lost a father figure.

Congress’ Sonia Gandhi called the guru a “crusader of humanity, religion and spirituality” while Rahul Gandhi said that the Maharaj’s message of compassion and service would remain an “inspiration”.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader visited Gujarat to pay tributes to the spiritual leader.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also condoled the godman’s death. “HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj a spiritual leader, humanitarian, condolences on his passing… a generous simple human, his aura remains,” he tweeted.

T 2350 – HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj a spiritual leader humanitarian, condolences on his passing .. a generous simple human, his aura remains — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2016

Even former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said that the wisdom of the guru touched her. “Pramukh Swami didn’t just teach virtues – he lived them every day. That’s what made him a Guru to millions of devotees around the world. From the Akshardham Mandir in New Jersey to the countless temples that he blessed in the US, Pramukh Swami built a global faith and community founded on Vedic values,” Clinton said in a statement, adding that she met the swami several times.

Former President Barack Obama lauded the godman and said that he was “a trusted ear and revered voice for countless people, and the lessons of his humility stirred not only the hearts of his followers but also of men and women across the globe who were fortunate enough to have crossed his path”.

