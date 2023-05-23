Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines again recently for his sartorial choice. During the Group of Seven (G7) summit last weekend in Japan’s Hiroshima, the Indian leader donned a sleeveless jacket made of recycled materials while visiting the Peace Memorial Museum and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

This is not the first time that Modi has walked the talk of adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle by himself wearing sustainable clothes. Let’s take a look at how his ensembles have made a sustainable fashion statement.

But first, what is sustainable fashion?

Sustainable fashion is a term used to define clothes and other fashion accessories that are produced using environmentally friendly methods.

As Immago, a clothing label and packaging solutions company, states: “Sustainable fashion is a way in which brands create clothing that not only reduces the impact on the environment but is also mindful of the people who work to produce the garments.”

This method becomes more significant as the global fashion industry accounts for 10 per cent of total carbon emissions. As per Indian Express, the emission of greenhouse gases by the fashion industry is expected to increase more than 50 per cent by 2030.

Moreover, as per estimates, the global textile industry is responsible for one-fifth of industrial water pollution.

PM Modi’s sadri jacket

The Indian premier combined the beige-coloured or chandan-shade sadri jacket with his usual white kurta and pyjama in Japan. The sleeveless attire was presented to him by EcoLine Clothing, the brand label of Tamil Nadu-based Shree Renga Polymers.

The jacket worn by Modi used a soft hand-feel fabric, “moisture absorbent anti-static, antimicrobial feature made out of polyester pinstripe fabric”, reported The Statesman. It was produced using 25-28 recycled PET bottles.

Went to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park this morning. pic.twitter.com/H3NlkcFxF0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

“We are immensely thrilled and honoured to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi choose to wear the sadri jacket presented by EcoLine Clothing once again,” Senthil Sankar, Managing Partner at EcoLine Clothing, said in a statement later, as per Indian Express.

“We are truly amazed and deeply grateful for his continued endorsement. It is a testament to our shared vision of promoting eco-friendly practices and creating a greener future. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, environmentally conscious products, and we are inspired to further innovate and contribute to the cause of sustainability.”

Sky-blue jacket in Parliament

The Indian prime minister sported a jacket by EcoLine Clothing earlier in February as well.

He was gifted a sleeveless sky-blue vest by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on 6 February. Days later, Modi flaunted the sustainable wear during a Rajya Sabha session.

Hon. PM @narendramodi ji today wore a unique blue jacket in Parliament made from recycled plastic bottles which was gifted to him at Bengaluru IOC event Modi ji is leading by example on how one can reuse, reduce & recycle. sustainable living is caring for mother planet pic.twitter.com/jxunbY9cLz — Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (@BYVijayendra) February 8, 2023

The company soon shared on social media, “Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who unveiled our Unbottled Campaign at India Energy Week on Monday, wore the special jacket made from recycled PET bottles at the Parliament today. By wearing this sustainably-made jacket, he strengthened our resolve to power India’s phenomenal green growth saga and this remarkable gesture will provide a great fillip to the circular economy.”

According to a Business Line report at the time, the polymer company that makes these jackets from recycled PET bottles has been around for 14 years. It collects used PET bottles, crushes and melts them, then mixes colour and makes fibre, which is turned into yarn to produce garments.

The entire process saves at least 90 per cent water and 50 per cent energy as compared to conventional methods, the report added. “As a result of this, the emission is cut drastically in the production process. So the company’s sustainable process brings with it a circular model such that there is no damage to the environment,” as per Business Line.

PM Modi’s love for khadi

Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has made a constant push for khadi, which he has said can advance India’s goal of becoming self-reliant. Not only does he frequently dons khadi outfits, but he has also encouraged Indians to wear the handspun, handwoven fabric.

“History has seen that a thread of khadi became a source of inspiration for the freedom struggle and broke the chains of slavery. In the same way, a thread of Khadi can be a source of inspiration to fulfil the pledge of making India a developed nation, to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” the Indian prime minister said last August during the ‘Khadi Utsav‘ (Khadi festival) organised on Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad as part of the Union government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kudos to Khadi! PM Modi’s push for use of Khadi has led to a significant increase in its sales over the years. pic.twitter.com/zepbRTNtTm — BJP (@BJP4India) December 15, 2022

According to Vogue India, khadi is “highly sustainable”. The humble fabric has a low carbon footprint as spinning requires no machines or energy. While one metre of mill-manufactured fabric consumes 55 litres of water, khadi uses only three litres of the liquid.

The fabric once promoted by Mahatma Gandhi has emerged as an environmentally friendly alternative to mill-produced apparel, noted Nikkei Asia.

During the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in March, Khadi India exhibited a showcase reimagining the traditional fabric through a contemporary vision.

The slogan ‘Khadi for Transformation to Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ is another effort by the prime minister to generate interest in the indigenous cloth.

With inputs from agencies

