PAWSITIVE Vibes for Rahul Gandhi: The story of his two new pets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who left Goa on Thursday after completing his private visit to the state, returned to the National Capital with a special companion.

He has a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy with him, which is a vibrant and entertaining pet.

Given the reputation of the terriers as a beloved family pet, the politician’s choice of this dog breed is not surprising.

Here’s all you need to know about the two short-legged pets.

Rahul Gandhi’s new furry friend

The pet that Gandhi brought home is from a dog kennel in North Goa’s Mapusa town, run by Shivani Pitre and her husband Stanley Braganca.

According to PTI, Pitre said that Gandhi left with one puppy, he selected another one, which will be sent to him later.

Gandhi arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning. Pitre said Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy and he himself wanted to see it before taking him.

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa.

“We breed several exotic breeds of dogs. We were told that he [Gandhi] had lost a pet (dog) recently… We did not know he would visit in person. It was a short visit. He came across as a humble and down-to-earth person. He chatted with us like a friend and had coffee. Most of the time, he was engrossed in playing and interacting with the dogs and selected two Jack Russell Terrier puppies,” Pitre said according to Indian Express.

Gandhi had met Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Amit Patkar, on Wednesday night in a hotel.

About Jack Russell Terrier

The tiny Jack Russell Terrier, which originated in England as a fox-hunting breed, is renowned for its vivacious nature and gregarious demeanour. The breed got its name from its original breeder – Reverend John Russell.

Its ancestors are still unknown as some think Jack Russell was bred from a Wire Fox Terrier crossed with a Smooth Terrier, while others believe there were Bull Terriers and Beagles in the mix as well, according to PetKeen.

Because of how perfectly this endearing breed embodies the phrase “small package, big punch,” it has won the hearts of dog lovers all around the world.

Traits and characteristics

The Jack Russell Terrier is an intelligent and brave dog, which ranges in size from 13 to 17 pounds and stands between 10 and 15 inches tall.

The medium-sized nose and short, low-shedding coat of Jack Russells give them their distinctive terrier appearance. Although Jack Russell terriers are bigger than toy breed dogs like min-pins, their coats can be silky or wiry, and they can also be little.

They are indeed little yet possess a lot of energy and lead an active lifestyle. They engage in demanding play sessions and have an inquisitive and exploring nature. So, to keep them under control, they need careful monitoring and appropriate training.

They have a natural tendency to be friendly towards people, but if they are not properly socialised as puppies, they may become forceful towards other dogs and animals.

Though these terriers are kind, they can also be stubborn at times, which can be difficult for new pet owners. But they can exhibit impressive adaptability when trained using regular, positive reinforcement techniques.

The average lifespan of these dogs is 12–14 years. According to India Today which cited a study from 2022, Jack Russell Terriers have the UK’s longest life expectancy among dogs.

The Jack Russell Terrier is a low-maintenance breed in terms of grooming, with a coat that only needs to be brushed occasionally to be in good condition.

These paw friends need a house that can accommodate their extensive exercise needs and wants for mental stimulation.

