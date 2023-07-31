Dog to wolf: Why are Japanese men spending millions to ‘become’ animals?

A video of a Japanese man who spent a whopping two million yen (over Rs 11 lakh) to look like a border collie has garnered attention on social media. The man recently shared his video interacting with people and real dogs in a park while wearing the ultra-realistic costume that he bought last year to resemble his favourite breed of canine.

Sharing the clip on the channel ‘I want to be an animal’, the man, known only as Toco, wrote: “This video was shot last year when I was interviewed by RTL, a German TV station. Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public!”

Let’s take a look at how people in Japan are spending millions to ‘transform’ into animals.

Meet the ‘human dog’

In the five-minute clip posted 10 days back, the ‘dog’ could be seen taking a walk. Mimicking dog behaviour, Toco sniffs other dogs and rolls on the ground. Till Monday (31 July), the video has amassed more than 38 lakh views and at least 4,400 likes.

Recently, the man shared that he has purchased a dog crate for himself to sleep in, reported British outlet LADbible.

As per the Independent report last May, the man, whose identity remains a mystery, hired a Japanese company called Zeppet, which specialises in sculptures and models for TV commercials and films, to make the costume. It took 40 days to complete the outfit.

In an interview with Japanese outlet Mynavi, the man said last year, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on”.

“My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.

“I met such a condition and made collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

Toco told Daily Mail in May 2022 that he wears the costume only on “special occasions”. “Ever since I was a small child, I wanted to be an animal. I think it is a desire to transform. I’ve thought about it since I can remember,” he added.

On why he has not revealed his identity to the public, he told Daily Mail, “I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with.” “They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face.”

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” Toco told the Mirror in December.

The ‘human wolf’

Earlier in January this year, the reports of another man from Japan “becoming” a wolf went viral.

Toru Ueda, an engineer from Tokyo, shelled out an eye-watering three million yen (over Rs 17 lakh) to look like a gray wolf, also called timber wolf, walking on hind legs. “Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of being one someday,” he said earlier, as per LADbible.

“When I wear my costume I feel I’m no longer human,” Ueda told United Kingdom-based The Times recently. “I’m free of human relationships. All kinds of troubles, related to work and other things – I can forget about them.”

Ueda had also commissioned Zeppet, which made the wolf suit in 50 days. He met the Zeppet team multiple times for fittings. “We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications,” the man was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,” he had said earlier, as per The Quint.

The engineer, who has only recently disclosed his identity in public, said he feels powerful after donning the wolf costume.

“When I look in the mirror, I see a wolf, and that is very moving,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by LADbible. “I’m not a werewolf – that’s a kind of monster, and I am not a monster.”

Meanwhile, according to the British digital news outlet, Zeppet has said it has seen an uptick in demand from customers for life-like costumes, with more than 50 demanding suits similar to that of Ueda’s.

With inputs from agencies