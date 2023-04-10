Pappalpreet Singh Arrested: Who is Amritpal Singh’s mentor and brains behind getaway?

Pappalpreet Singh has been arrested from Punjab.

The aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Hoshiarpur in a Punjab Police operation that also involved its counter-intelligence wing.

Addressing the media, Punjab Police Inspector General (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “He (Pappalpreet) is the main associate of Amritpal Singh. He has been arrested from Kathunangal area in Amritsar.”

He said Pappalpreet has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and that six other cases have also been registered against him.

But who is Pappalpreet?

Let’s take a closer look:

Who is he?

As per The Times of India, Pappalpreet hails from Amritsar’s Marari.

Papalpreet is thought to be Amritpal’s mentor. Police say he has been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI.

Papalpreet has been working with Amritpal closely since he returned to India last year and took over the reins of ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organisation founded by actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in 2021.

Officials said Papalpreet Singh was taking instructions from the ISI to raise the bogey of Khalistan in Punjab and working to plunge the state into the dark days of terrorism.

As per The Quint, Pappalpreet, who is in his late 30s is from a family that works in agriculture.

He has a wife and a son, according to Indian Express.

He went to a convent school and has a PG diploma.

Pappalpreet turned to activist in his 20s.

There were two inciting incidents for this — that year, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Balwant Singh Rajoana were handed death sentences in the assassination of chief minister Beant Singh and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh dressed up as Guru Gobind Singh.

Pappalpreet claimed to TV84 in 2016 the contrast between the two incidents made him turn to activist full-time, as per The Quint.

Pappalpreet joined Sikh Youth Front and also had ties to the Sikh Youth Federation Bhindrawals, as per FPJ.

He has also been protesting for Sikh prisoners who have been jailed since the early 1990s to be released.

According to Hindustan Times, Pappalpreet described himself as an Amritsar-based journalist for the website ‘Punjab Shield’.

The website is pro-Khalistani propaganda, as per the newspaper.

As per Indian Express, Pappalpreet has previously interviewed several ex-Sikh militants and their families in a capacity as a journalist.

A journalist told FPJ that Pappalpreet does not have mass support and he is not beholden to a specific ideology.

Troubles with law

He was first arrested in 2015 for his alleged links with the ISI for organizing the Sarbat Khalsa at Amritsar’s Cahaba village, according to The Times of India.

As per FPJ, Pappalpreet gained widespread attention after reading the chargesheet” of Narain Singh Chaura against the then of Parkash Singh Badal regime.

Pappalpreet in his speech claimed “Khalistan is the only solution.”

He was again arrested next year for planning to hold the Sarbat Khalsa for the second time at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, as per The Times of India.

He is also a person of interest in the Anjala violence case, as per FPJ.

Pappalpreet also received an Income Tax notice asking for an explanation for him receiving ₹4.48 lakh in his account.

Pappalpreet has accused police of framing him in an attempt-to-murder running a campaign against drug smugglers in 2019, as per Indian Express.

Brains behind getaway

As per Hindustan Times, Pappalpreet is believed to be the brains behind Amritpal’s getaway from the police.

Police told PTI Papalpreet was seen driving a motorcycle with Amritpal riding pillion.

The two-wheeler was found deserted at Phillaur in Jalandhar.

They said it was on Papalpreet’s instructions that Amritpal changed his appearance from a radical Sikh preacher to an ordinary person and finally abandoned the motorcycle at a canal in Phillaur.

They said Papalpreet took the motorcycle arranged by Manpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh, famously known as ‘Manna and Deepa’ who run local gangs in the state, and escorted Amritpal to a gurdwara at Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar where he changed his looks, put on a pink turban and black goggles before fleeing.

Amritpal and Pappalpreet had been on the run since 18 March when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his aides.

The radical preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

With inputs from agencies