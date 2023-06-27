Operation Conviction: UP government's new move to crack down on cow slaughter and child abuse cases

The UP Police has launched ‘Operation Conviction’ to fight criminals and mafias in the state. Authorities claim that the initiative will ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape and murder.

Operation Conviction, explained



Under “Operation Conviction”, police will ensure the immediate arrest of criminals, collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation and effective representation of cases in courts so that they are punished in the least amount of time, a senior police official said.

In an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said each commissionerate/district will have to identify 20 cases each in categories under “Operation Conviction” in addition to the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After filing of the chargesheet, charges will be framed within three days and trial will be completed in the next 30 days to ensure speedy justice for victims.

“Since 2017, the state government has been carrying out crackdown on mafias under its zero-tolerance policy. Continuing with its policy, the government has launched ‘Operation Conviction’ to identify 20 cases in each district,” DGP Vijaya Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

A monitoring cell

District police chiefs will also coordinate with district judges of their respective districts and request for daily trial of such cases. Additionally, police commissioners/district police chiefs will coordinate with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for speedy procurement of lab reports related to the crime.

To monitor daily progress of the cases, a monitoring cell will be made in the office of every police commissioner or district police chief. A gazetted officer will head this cell and ensure speedy trial of cases identified under ‘Operation Conviction.’

A web portal is also under development for the weekly review of identified cases, which will enable senior police officials at the DGP office in the state capital to monitor the progress of these cases.

With inputs from PTI

