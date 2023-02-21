Not a Sewing Tool: Here's how researchers found the truth about Britain's oldest sex toy

They are often thought of as modern gadgets.

Nonetheless, sex toys are nothing new. Actually, it appears that they may date back as far as 2,000 years.

According to The Guardian, researchers have unearthed a nearly 2000-year-old wooden object shaped like a penis that may have been used as a sexual tool by ancient Romans in Britain.

Let’s take a closer look.

Object misidentified

The object was first discovered in 1992 during an excavation at the Roman Fort of Vindolanda, near Hadrian’s Wall, according to the Times of London.

Initially, the wooden object was misidentified as it was found alongside dozens of shoes and dress accessories, and other small tools and craft waste products.

The object was recorded as a darning tool. But, researchers recently learnt that the life-size object which is 6.3 inches long, was actually used as a sexual tool.

Researchers recently reinterpreted the artefact as a disembodied phallus. By examining it closely, they outlined several possible functions it might have performed.

Clues from Roman literature

According to the study, the carved wooden object may have been used as a sex toy, possibly for clitoral stimulation rather than penetration.

If the findings are true, it would be the lone surviving specimen of a “non-miniaturised” wooden phallus from the Roman era.

While speaking to CNN, study co-author Rob Collins, a senior lecturer in archaeology at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, said, “We should not be surprised by this. We know from Roman art and Roman literature that they used dildos that they existed. But we have not found any examples archaeologically yet.”

As per the study, dildos were more likely to have been manufactured from organic materials and do not frequently survive, which is one of the reasons such artefacts are not frequently discovered in archaeological sites.

The sex-cessory may not have always been used solely as a sex toy for pleasure, but, if it is a sexual instrument.

It also says that the instrument might have been used by a slave owner to torture or exert authority over an enslaved individual, whether they were a man or a woman, maintaining power imbalances.

Other possibilities

While the team is leading with the sex toy theory, they also think there could be several other possibilities.

According to CNN, the researchers say the object may have been used as a pestle to grind ingredients for cosmetics or medicines.

They wrote that a phallus-shaped pestle could symbolically add protection or potency to whatever was being prepared, with the act of grinding being the vehicle through which magic was believed to be activated.

Alternatively, it might have been attached to a statue or building, inviting passersby to touch it for good luck.

The study said that the object, carved from young ash roundwood, had greater wear at both ends than in the middle.

The artefact being smoother at both its ends is likely due to oils from the skin and repeated gripping.

According to Collins, the object could have also served multiple purposes. He said it could have started as a pestle before being used a sex toy.

Similar discoveries could help archaeologists to better identify the object’s function, he said.

Barbara Birley, curator at the Vindolanda Trust said in a release, “The wooden phallus may well be currently unique in its survival from this time, but it is unlikely to have been the only one of its kind used at the site, along the frontier, or indeed in Roman Britain.”

Vindolanda and its role in Roman Britain

Vindolanda, a Roman fort is located south of Hadrian’s Wall in northern England.

Wooden tablets that are thought to be the most significant instances of military and personal letters ever discovered in the Roman Empire were uncovered during excavations, reported Dailymail.

The report says the fort was home to auxiliary soldiers and cavalry units, not parts of the Roman legions.

A beautifully designed silver brooch with the image of Mars was discovered in 2006. It belonged to a Gaul named Quintus Sollonius, whose name was etched on the brooch.

