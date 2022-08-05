No teachings of Islamic scholars, Sanatan Dharma part of course: What's going on at Aligarh Muslim University?

In the last week, the Aligarh Muslim University has made some changes to its curriculum. It dropped the teachings of two Islamic scholars over allegation of being radical and included Sanatana Dharma and other religions to its post-graduate programme

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has again found itself in the center of a controversy as the varsity's managing committee has decided to teach “Sanatan Dharma and other Indian religions at the Islamic Studies Department from the next academic session”.

According to reports, the university so far had courses only related to Islamic studies, but from next session onwards it will introduce a post-graduate course in comparative religions.

Let’s take a look why the university is mired in controversies over the last few days:

Removing works of Islamic scholars

Earlier this week, the Aligarh Muslim University removed the works of 20th century Islamic authors Abul Ala al-Maududi and Sayyid Qutub from the syllabus of Islamic Studies Department following claims that the content was objectionable.

The decision came after about 20 scholars wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the inclusion of the work of the two authors in the syllabus.

In the open letter, the academics had said that it is a matter of “deep concern and worry that the writings of Abul Ala Maududi is part of the course curriculum of the three universities”.

The letter was titled “Indoctrination of students at state funded institutions like the Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Milia Islamia & Jamia Hamdard through an anti-Indic/anti-national course curriculum”.

The decision to drop the texts, which the protesting scholars claimed propagated radical political Islam, was taken on Monday, a senior AMU official said.

“We took this step to avoid any further unnecessary controversy on this topic since some scholars have criticised the works and have complained to the PM regarding what they have described as objectionable contents in the works of the two authors,” the official told PTI on Wednesday.

Abul Ala al-Maududi (1903-1979) was an Indian Islamic scholar who migrated to Pakistan shortly after Partition. He founded the Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim organisation in India and Pakistan. His leading works include “Tafhim-ul-Quran”.

He graduated from the Deoband seminary in 1926 but fell out with it and its political wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

Sayyid Qutub (1906-1966), an Egyptian author, was also a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s and 1960s. He was known for his radical views and was jailed for opposing President Gamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt.

Qutub authored over a dozen works, including a commentary on the Quran and “Social justice in Islam”.

Inclusion of comparative religions in the curriculum

Even before the earlier controversy could subside, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday announced introduce a course in Sanatan Dharma along with other religions in its Islamic Studies department from next academic session.

“AMU is an inclusive university with students of all religions coming here. We've thus started a 'Sanatan dharma studies' course in the department of Islamic studies in MA," ANI quoted AMU PRO Umar Salim Pirzada as saying.

Pirzada also claimed that the Theology department of the university had been teaching Sanatan Dharma for the last 50 years but now the Islamic Studies departments had proposed to start a course in it.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Islamic Studies department chief Mohammad Ismail said that the course would offer lessons on Vedas, Puranas, Upnishads, Ramayana and Bhagwad Geeta along with the teachings of Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other religions.



