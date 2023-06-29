No jeans and T-shirts please: Now, Bihar education department comes out against casual wear at office

The state education department in Bihar has recently become the epicentre of a heated discussion surrounding the dress code for its employees.

The focal point of this debate revolves around a single question: Should teachers be allowed to don jeans while performing their duties?

The government thinks not.

Authorities asked staffers of the state education department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office.

They believe that such attire goes against the culture at workplaces.

The director (administration) of the education department issued an order on Wednesday restricting officials and employees from wearing T-shirts and jeans to the office.

The order, which came into effect immediately, states that the casual attire contradicts the established office culture and work environment.

Highlighting the need to maintain a sense of professionalism the order reads, “It has been noticed that officials and employees of the department are coming to offices in attires which are contrary to the office culture. Wearing casuals in the office by officials or other employees is against the work culture in the office.

Therefore, all officials and employees should come to education department offices in formal dresses only. No casual dresses, especially jeans and T-shirts, are allowed in the offices of the education department with immediate effect.”

Despite repeated attempts, PTI Bihar was unable to reach education Minister Chandra Shekhar for comment.

Aim to maintain decorum

This comes after the district magistrate of Saran district had in April barred all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in government offices.

Employees were asked to wear formal dresses and carry identity cards.

The Bihar government had, in 2019, banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of rank.

The aim was to maintain “office decorum” and the government had asked employees of the state secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

Last year, the Maharashtra government banned employees from wearing T-shirts and jeans to the state headquarters and government buildings.

In 2021, then CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to dress in formal wear.

Jaiswal said casual attire such as jeans and sports shoes would not be tolerated.

With inputs from PTI

