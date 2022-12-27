New York’s Buffalo is freezing. The city is reeling from the worst winter storm in over 50 years that has left at least 28 dead. Several other parts of the United States have reported at least over two dozen deaths due to the severe winter storm.

The blizzard has brought Buffalo to a standstill with officials believing the casualties may rise further. Out of the 14 fatalities caused due to the storm, three had heart attacks while shoveling snow, four were in homes with no heat, three were found in vehicles, and three died because emergency crews could not reach on time, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told CNN, “Unfortunately, they are still recovering bodies.”

“Stay home. Don’t go out,” the commissioner pleaded to the residents.

On Monday, US president Joe Biden gave a nod to an emergency disaster declaration for New York.

How has Buffalo become a ‘war zone’ and how services have been affected? Let’s take a look.

‘Going to war zone’

A driving ban has been imposed in Buffalo and some of its surrounding suburbs as a thick blanket of snow covers streets and roads making the city “impassable”.

According to Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz, officials expect eight and 12 more inches of snow to fall between Monday (26 December) morning and 1 pm the next day, reported CNN.

Poloncarz also noted that some people were stranded in their cars for over two days due to the blizzard, which he called “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” reported Associated Press (AP).

New York governor Kathy Hochul described the situation in Buffalo as “going to a war zone”.

She said the Buffalo residents are facing a “life-threatening situation” as emergency vehicles were unable to reach the worst-affected areas, BBC reported.

“This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm,” Buffalo’s mayor, Byron Brown, said on Monday, as per The New York Times (NYT).

“It’s been described as a once-in-a-generation storm. And everything that has been forecast, we have gotten in the city of Buffalo, and then some,” Brown added.

Even emergency vehicles sent for rescue operations have been stuck in the snow, with eleven abandoned ambulances being dug out on Sunday.

Larry Daley, who is a part of a snowmobile club that helps motorists stuck in cars across Buffalo told The Wall Street Journal, “It was just a mess, cars everywhere, tractor trailers in the middle of the road, people walking around in sneakers, totally unprepared”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of National Guard troops have been pressed into service to help in rescue efforts in New York.

Cancelled flights, power outages

The “bomb cyclone” winter storm – which occurs when atmospheric pressure dips – has hit travel across the US.

The winter storm has triggered freezing temperatures and wind chills, causing power outages on a large-scale and disruption in flight operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported citing FlightAware that 3,182 flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled on Sunday.

Till Monday evening, the operations of 3,800 flights were suspended, including 2,500 run by Southwest Airlines.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a statement, as per CNN.

“And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.”

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which shut on Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions”, would remain closed until Tuesday.

According to FlightAware data, airports across the US — Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago — were reporting cancellations and delays.

As per a CNN report on Monday, lake-effect snows will continue to disrupt travel for a couple of days but conditions are likely to gradually improve over the week.

The storm also knocked out power in many areas of the US.

As many as 25,700 people had no power on Monday evening in New York and Maine, PowerOutage.US said, as per CNN.

The sudden freeze and high winds in western New York disrupted power for over 1,00,000 customers.

However, relief from the freezing cold is in sight.

Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service has predicted that temperatures will slowly rise later this week.

Social media comes to rescue

Buffalo residents stuck in the snow took to social media to seek help.

23-year-old Daniesha King’s husband TJ Thomas had to resort to Facebook to beg for help for his wife who went into labor around 10:30 Saturday night. As their car was submerged in snow and the roads closed, he took to the social media platform.

The post was seen by Matthew Waldman’s mother who sent her 18-year-old son to help the couple, as per The Wall Street Journal.

Shahida Muhammad told WKBW that her one-year-old son’s ventilator lost power due to an outage. She and the child’s father had to administer breaths manually from Friday until Sunday till rescuers heeded her social media pleas and came to their aid, reported AP.

As many grocery stores in Buffalo have closed their shutters, people are pleading on social media for donations of food and diapers, as per AP.

