And it’s a lift off! India’s first private space mission, named Prarambh, by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace was launched from Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Satish Dhawan Launch Centre at Sriharikota.

Launched! Vikram-S makes history as the first private rocket of India to grace the skies.

The mission sees India’s first privately made rocket, called Vikram-S — named after the Father of Indian space program Vikram Sarabhai — carrying out a suborbital mission with three different playloads from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

We take a look at this historic mission and its significance.

Vikram-S rocket

Skyroot Aerospace Private Ltd, founded in 2018, is the brainchild behind the Vikram-S rocket. The company has been co-founded by Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, who previously worked at ISRO.

Their aim in creating Skyroot Aerospace is ‘affordable, on-demand and reliable ride to space.’

According to the company, Vikram-S is a small-lift launch vehicle having a payload of 480 kg to Low Earth Orbit. It also has three solid fuel-powered stages. Each stage has a burn time ranging between 80 and 108 seconds.

There it is!

Catch a glimpse of our Vikram-S at the rocket integration facility at Sriharikota, as it gets ready for the momentous day. Weather seems great for the launch on 18 Nov 11:30 AM.

According to an IANS report, the rocket stage is built with high-strength carbon fibre structure, solid fuel, Ethylene-Propylene-Diene terpolymers (EPDM) thermal protection system, and carbon ablative nozzle.

Vikram-S rocket is powered by the Kalam-80 engine.

Significance of Vikram-S launch

Shortly after Vikram-S’s take-off, Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the Skyroot team, saying it was “a new Prarambh.”

Congratulations India! A historic landmark

A turning point for Indian #StartUps! A new beginning for #ISRO!

First ever private Rocket "Vikram-S" is in Space.

He added that it was a new beginning for ISRO and also a turning point for Indian startups.

With the Vikram-S launch, the ISRO monopoly has come to an end. The launch was made possible after the Narendra Modi government opened the space sector for private firms in 2020 and allowed them to build rockets and satellites. They have also been allowed to use ISRO’s launching facilities.

The Prarambh mission also shows the world the capabilities of the private sector in India.

Entry of the private sector will also widen the space economy of the country. According to government estimates, the Indian space industry was worth around $7 billion in 2019 but has the potential of growing to $50 billion by 2024.

Skyroot’s success will also give a fillip to other companies to enter the space sector, which, in turn, can boost defence systems and manufacturing.

For instance, Agnikul Cosmos recently test-fired their semi-cryogenic Agnilet engine at ISRO’s vertical testing facility at Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), Thiruvananthapuram. Also, several of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV) are likely to be manufactured and operated by private players soon.

Moreover, the successful launch of Vikram-S by Skyroot will also give more opportunities to young Indians to work in the country instead of going abroad to achieve their dreams.

With inputs from agencies

