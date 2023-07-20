Netflix ends password-sharing in India: How will it work now?

Netflix has come for Indian subscribers too.

The largest streaming service is actively combating password sharing, eliminating the link that connected everyone.

On Thursday, Netflix said it has stopped allowing users to share passwords in India and that now, just one account per household will be accessible.

If you are an Indian Netflix subscriber who shares your login, Netflix will send you an email about Netflix Household.

Let’s take a look at how it works.

No more password-sharing in India

The decision is part of a worldwide crackdown on users exchanging passwords with anyone outside of their immediate family as the firm tries to stabilise revenue after a difficult period last year, according to NDTV.

The streaming giant in a statement said, “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix,” it added.

Netflix Household

Indians will need to set up their “Netflix Household,” which entails a TV and a WiFi connection at home. The only people who can access Netflix using the same username and password are those who share their homes.

The platform has not made it clear, but it appears that this feature is available to people with the Standard or Premium membership option, which permits logging in to one Netflix account on many devices at once.

Others who don’t share a residence with you (even family members) will have the option of “transferring” their profiles to a new account, which will incur additional costs, explained Daily O.

In addition to introducing more user profiles, Netflix also brought anti-password-sharing to the US market. It made it possible for those who do not live in the same home to access the main household account. The additional cost for the additional member profiles was $2 (Rs 164) less than the cost of obtaining a brand-new primary account.

However, there isn’t any information about adding an additional member at this time on the Netflix India website.

Removing profiles

Users in India should look at who is currently signed into their accounts by finding the “Manage access and devices” option in the account’s security and privacy settings.

They must reset their passwords and log out of all devices that are not a part of their residence. For someone who lives separately, one might request the transfer of the profiles from the users.

Steps to set up your household

Use a TV that is linked to your home internet to log into Netflix. Press left on your remote control to open up the menu. Choose Get Help, then Netflix Household. Choose either Update My Netflix Household or Confirm Netflix Household. Pick Send Text or Send Email. The email or phone number associated with the account will receive a verification link. A confirmation will appear on your TV screen, and you’ll also get an email. To begin watching, choose Netflix Continue.

In case you want to share your Netflix account with someone who doesn’t live with you, you may pay additional fees by selecting the option.

Anti-password-sharing policy in other countries

Over 100 million households are currently actively swapping passwords, according to Netflix.

Thus, the platform rolled out its anti-password-sharing policy in more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, Singapore, and Germany in the month of May.

The firm has added roughly six million users worldwide because of the crackdown, reported CNBC-TV18. According to reports, the increase in subscriptions has been three times greater than analysts had predicted.

NDTV cited an earnings report, the streaming juggernaut closed the most recent quarter with 238 million subscribers overall and a profit of $1.5 billion.

AFP quoted Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier said of Netflix as saying, “Let’s face it, the crackdown on passwords is working. I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth.”

The business announced in its earnings report that it will extend the policy to all of its markets across the world.

Netflix has introduced “shared” or “borrower” accounts for non-paying users, which allow subscribers to add more viewers for a fee or move watching histories to other accounts. It has released an ad-supported service and even dropped its cheapest ad-free option, which cost $10 per month in America on Wednesday.

“The decision to cut its basic tier is an effort to bolster advertising by elevating the price difference between its advertising and non-advertising tiers,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Ross Benes, according to NDTV.

With inputs from agencies