Cheat Code: How are people getting around Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown?

After many months of warning users that the end of password-sharing was nigh, Netflix finally bit the bullet.

The streamer rolled out its crackdown on the practice in major markets including the United States and the United Kingdom in May after previously experimenting with “borrower” or “shared” accounts, in which subscribers can add extra users for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to separate accounts, in a few markets.

“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with — your household,” the company wrote in an email.

According to BBC, the company in May alerted customers in over 100 countries including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and Singapore.

But that hasn’t stopped people from finding ways to get around it.

Let’s take a closer look:

How does Netflix determine a household?

According to the website Life Hacker, the company defines a household based on the device you use to watch the contact.

Once you log into that device, Netflix identifies that as “the anchor” for the household.

It further designates all devices that are on the same WiFi as ‘members’ of the household.

How are people circumventing password-sharing in US and UK?

According to Mashable, people in the United States were being asked to enter verification codes that the company sends.

That’s a simple matter for primary account holders trying to watch from outside their homes.

But the persons who share the account were then asking for the code from the primary account holder, as per the website.

But that no longer seems to be the case, as per LifeHacker.

Now, Netflix users need to go to the primary account holders’ home, connect to their wifi and sign in on their device.

Meanwhile, in the UK, people are using VPNs to change their location to Turkey, according to Ladbible.com.

One person even suggested using a Netflix gift card and using the account after a few weeks.

“Just be patient. Once it works, it works,” the person added.

Why is Netflix cracking down on password-sharing?

To increase revenue.

“This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term,” co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said on an earnings call.

Netflix earlier in 2023 said that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service, “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley- based streaming company set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers.

The streaming television giant told financial analysts recently that it had delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords “to improve the experience for members.”

Netflix said it made sure subscribers have seamless access to the service away from home or on various devices such as tablets, TVs or smartphones.

Netflix in April said that its number of subscribers hit a record high 232.5 million in the first quarter of the year and that its nascent ad-supported tier was faring well.

The company said in a recent presentation to advertisers that it had more than 5 million subscribers to its ad-support tier.

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.

The market tracker expects “linear TV” to account for less than half of daily viewing for the first time ever.

