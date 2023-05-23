Modi in Sydney: How PM spelled out 'C-D-E' of India-Australia friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event in Sydney on Tuesday spelled out the many things that connect India and Australia.

Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived in Australia for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour on Monday.

Modi said the relationship between the two countries is defined by C, D and E.

Let’s take a closer look:

The Cs

Modi began by saying there was a time when the relationship between the two countries were defined by the three Cs – Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry.

Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but MasterChef is connecting us now.”

“The more interesting the competition on the cricket field, the deeper is our friendship off the field,” he added.

Modi added that millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died.

#WATCH | At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, “Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us.” pic.twitter.com/FYJlopxSNU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

The Ds

Modi said the relationship was later defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti’.

Modi hailed India as the “mother of democracy.”

“The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect; and the real reason behind this is Indian diaspora,” Modi added.

#WATCH | At the community event in Sydney, Australia, PM Modi says, “Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is – all of you Indians who live in Australia.” pic.twitter.com/C1Sa0Tlrmh — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Modi also announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora.

#WATCH | At the community event in Sydney, Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane,” pic.twitter.com/uGejFH5uRp — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023



Modi said, “I am happy to know that all of you have also celebrated the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence with great pomp.”

Modi added that the geographical distances are there between India and Australia, but the Indian Ocean connects us.

“We are connected by the lights of Diwali,” Modi said.

As per Indian Express, Modi said there are many direct flights between India and Australia.

“Their numbers would further be increased in the coming days,” he added.

The Es

Modi added that others then said the relationship depends on ‘Energy, Economy and Education.’

“This may have been true at different times as well. But the extent of historical relations between India and Australia is much bigger than this. The basis of these relations is mutual trust and mutual respect,” Modi added.

As per Indian Express, Modi said both countries have taken steps to recognise each others’ educational degrees – a move which would only benefit students.

He added a consensus on Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement has been reached. This will ease travel and work in Australia for India’s skilled professionals.

Underling that the IMF considers India the bright spot of the global economy, Modi said according to the World Bank if there’s any country which is withstanding global headwinds it is India.

” Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India’s banks are being appreciated everywhere,” he added, as per Indian Express.

“India has made record exports even in the most challenging times,” he said, adding that India does not lack capability, India does not lack resources either.

“Today, the country which has the world’s biggest and youngest talent factory is… India.”

Modi hailed India as a “force of global good” as per Indian Express.

“India is always ready to help others whenever there is a disaster,” he added.

Modi thanks Albanese

Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling the foundation stone of ‘Little India’, a suburb of Sydney.

The announcement to declare Harris Park as ‘Little India’ was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event.

Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

“Thank you my friend Anthony,” Modi said during the community event.

“I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour,” he said.

Earlier, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony as they arrived at the venue.

Albanese said on Tuesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gets a “rock star reception” wherever he goes, as he welcomed his “dear friend” at an event here and compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen.

Albanese pitched for greater cooperation between India and Australia as he welcomed Modi to a roaring 21,000-strong crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena here, one of the city’s biggest indoor stadiums.

He gave Modi a bear hug when the Indian prime minister arrived at the venue to address the audience before introducing him as someone who “gets a rock star reception wherever he goes”.

