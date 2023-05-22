Manipur on Monday witnessed a fresh outbreak of violence.

Houses were torched by a mob in the state capital of Imphal causing the army to rush to the spot and an ex-MLA and two others were arrested by security forces.

Let’s take a look at all the developments:

Homes torched, army rushes in

The trouble kicked off after armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon.

According to India Today, a mob then torched two abandoned homes in Imphal’s New Lambulane area.

#WATCH | Abandoned houses set ablaze by miscreants in New Lambulane area in Imphal in Manipur. Security personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/zENI5nuMyM — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

The mob beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the army rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob.

This resulted in minor injuries to a few people.

Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh told Indian Express, “The situation was put under control with the swift deployment of RAF, state police. Unfortunately, some miscreants snuck into the church compound and set three houses on fire.”

Curfew tightened

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.

According to India Today, authorities then reimposed the curfew from 6 am to 2 pm across the state.

Authorities also extended the internet ban for another five days.

The state has been without internet for the past 20 days, as per NDTV.

“There is apprehension that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation in the state of Manipur,” an official order said.

“This order is being issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur and shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3 pm of 26-05-2023,” it added.

According to Hindustan Times, the Delhi unit of Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) also claimed that ‘Meiti mobs targeted and burnt down’ a church on Chassad Avenue in Imphal.

Another Church Targeted and Burnt Down by Meitei Mobs. Devastating scenes of ICI Church at Chassad Avenue, Imphal engulfed in flames, a testament to the utter incompetence of our state administration. The people entrusted to protect us have failed miserably, leaving us to face… pic.twitter.com/agI3P4Hnp3 — KSO Delhi & NCR (@KSODelhi) May 22, 2023

‘Situation under control’

Chief Minister Biren Singh told NDTV three men including a former Manipur MLA were arrested with guns on Monday.

Singh said the men were apprehended by the Assam Rifles and handed over to the state police.

He added that the situation is under control.

Singh also asked the public to remain calm and said mob violence is not the answer.

“I appeal to the public to remain calm. Our government is doing whatever it can to bring normalcy. Have faith in the government,” Singh said, as per Indian Express.

He added that 20 more companies of security forces were being requisitioned and said that shoot on sight orders had been given.

The Print quoted Singh as saying on Sunday, “What’s gone is gone…Our mission now is to restore normalcy in the state. There was no fight between the communities in Manipur, and there should not be any fight.”

“Whenever the government tries to do something, resistance or acceptance is always there, all over the world. It is the duty of the government to expedite the issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Territorial Army (TA) on Monday secured three vital oil installations – the Imphal aviation fuelling station, Malom bulk oil depot, and Sekmai LPG (liquefied petroleum gas)

“Energy crisis, howsoever short, has tremendous economic… and psychological effect, apart from the immediate foreseeable effects and the unit worked relentlessly to prevent this from happening,” the Territorial Army said in a statement.

The TA said it has sent fully-loaded oil trucks from the Malom depot as well as several trucks with fuel for civil and defence flights, as per NDTV.

‘Over 7,500 fled Mizoram’

Over 7,500 people have fled to Mizoram from the violence-hit Manipur, an official said on Monday.

A total of 7,527 ethnic Zos, known as Kukis in Manipur, have crossed over to Mizoram till 5 pm on Monday, he said.

They have taken shelter in eight districts of the state.

Kolasib has the highest number of displaced people at 2,685, followed by Aizawl (2,386) and Saitual (2,153), the official said.

A total of 164 people have taken shelter in Champhai district, 36 in Khawzawl, 27 in Serchhip, 19 in Mamit and 57 in Lunglei district, he said.

The displaced people are lodged in temporary relief camps, while many others were given shelter by their relatives, he added.

On Sunday, a defence spokesperson said trucks carrying essential commodities to violence-hit Manipur are plying with special security cover to ensure that there is no shortage of goods in the Northeastern state.

The Army and Assam Rifles along with the state government, Manipur Police and central armed police forces are working to provide protection to vehicles carrying such goods to and from Imphal via NH 37, the defence spokesperson added.

Prophylactic Area Domination Patrols of Army and Assam Rifles, Quick Reaction Teams operating from Company Operating Bases located along NH 37, aerial surveillance by unmanned aerial vehicles and Cheetah helicopters, Companies of CRPF and Manipur Police personnel along with persons from India Reserve Battalion have been tasked to ensure the security of civilian vehicles plying on NH 37, he said.

More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

With inputs from agencies

