Lawmakers such as Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, who wear non-Indian and non-traditional outfits to Parliament, have attracted the ire of those social media

A video of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra stashing her Louis Vuitton bag under the table in Parliament at the beginning of a debate on price rise has gone viral.

The video purportedly shows Moitra sitting next to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar who raised the issue of high prices in Lok Sabha.

As soon as Dastidar begins speaking on the subject, Moitra appears to quickly slide her Lois Vuitton bag under the table.

Many took to social media to slam Moitra and Bhartiya Janta Party’s Shehzad Poonawalla called Moitra “Marie Antionette” and slammed her for “hypocrisy”, according to a Hindustan Times report.

This isn't the first time lawmakers' fashion choices garnered unwanted attention.

Let's take a closer look: Let’s take a look at leaders who made a statement at the Parliament.

Nusrat Jahan In 2019, newly-elected Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was trolled for western clothes to Parliament.

A new beginning..!! I thank @MamataOfficial and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have belief in me.. pic.twitter.com/GU4Xcyz1Ff — Nusrat J Ruhii (@nusratchirps) May 27, 2019

Since her choice of clothing was different from the traditional salwar suits and saris, some claimed she was inappropriately dressed. One social media user commented, “Parliament is not a photo studio”. Another netizen wrote, “Wear a sari in Parliament. You look like a tourist here,” according to an Outlook report.

Jahan was also attacked by Muslim clerics after she was seen wearing a sari and a mangalsutra in the Parliament. The clerics claimed that she disrespected Islam by marrying a Jain businessman, according to a report by Indian Express.

Mimi Chakraborty

Also in 2019, Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty, who contested and won from Jadavpur constituency, uploaded pictures of her wearing a white shirt and a pair of denim on her first day at the Parliament.

While some slammed Mimi on social media, others came to her defence. There were many who came out in their support as well. Among those on their side was Yashwant Deshmukh, the founder of polling agency CVoter. "Even I just can't unsee this. Absolutely classy, adorable, fresh, young, dynamic next-gen leadership that India has got. She represents her generation. And she must wear this identity proudly on her sleeves," he tweeted.

Even I just can't unsee this. Absolutely classy, adorable, fresh, young, dynamic next-gen leadership that India has got. She represents her generation. And she must wear this identity proudly on her sleeves. https://t.co/mEIUKuWovs — Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) May 28, 2019

Days after Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled for wearing “western clothes” in the Parliament, the former asked her critics why they didn’t call out cricketer-turned-politician for showing up in a casual outfit at the Parliament.

Mimi made the observation after journalist Swati Chaturvedi posted Gambhir’s picture on Twitter asking, “Has the fashion police attacked Gambhir yet? Or only for the women? I think @GautamGambhir is looking great.” In response to this, Chakraborty said, “No they didn't ma'am its only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great.”

No they didn’t ma’am its only bcoz we r women probably but @GautamGambhir looks great https://t.co/Zo27eGiaUp — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) May 30, 2019

Vimal Chudasama

Last year, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi removed Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama for wearing a T-shirt in the Assembly.

The Somnath MLA was clad in blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

According to The Times of India, the Speaker had earlier asked Chudasama not to wear casual clothes in the House.

BJP MLAs then demanded that Chudasama be suspended from the House.

Trivedi asked Vimal to leave the House and return wearing formal clothes.

However, the MLA defied his instructions and protested which prompted the Speaker to order an eviction.

Agatha Sangma

As per Indian Express, Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma wears outfits from Anuradha Prasad Dhawan's fashion label 'Anu PD' to Parliament.

Sangma has also gained attention for wearing Meghalayan dresses and Garo outfits to Parliament.

On multiple occasions, she has also worn jeans and T-shirts.

With inputs from agencies

