Like Mehrauli, a murder in Jabalpur: How man slit girlfriend's throat, posted video saying, 'Don't be unfaithful'

While horrific details of the grisly Mehrauli killing are still emerging, another murder case has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where a man allegedly slit a woman’s throat — his girlfriend shot a video of the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood and posted it on social media.

While the police are still trying to track down the man, who has identified himself as Abhijeet Patidar, the body of the victim was recovered from a room at Jabalpur’s Mekhla Resort which falls under the jurisdiction of Tilwara police station.

The brutal murders of Shilpa and Shraddha have shocked our conscience. Both are barbaric killings.

Both Aftab and Abhijeet are monsters.

They must be prosecuted and punished as per law. Stop using #ShilpaJhariya or #ShraddhaWalkar for politics!#AbhijeetPatidar #AftabPoonawala https://t.co/el9APWlBBt — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) November 15, 2022

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shilpa Jharia, a resident of Barela Jabalpur.

A report by ANI suggests that the videos were posted from the victim’s Instagram account.

Let’s take a closer look at the details of the case.

How did the murder unfold?

A line of videos recorded and posted by Abhijeet revealed the motive of the murder.

In one of the videos, Abhijeet said, “Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka” (do not be unfaithful) before he lifted a blanket to show the victim’s woman, lying in a pool of her own blood with her throat slit.

In another video that he posted on the same social media platform, the man identified himself as a trader from Patna and confessed to the murder saying that he had done it on the advice of his business partner, a fellow named Jitendra Kumar, according to a report by NDTV.

Also read:

Explained: How the Shraddha Walkar murder reminds us of Anupama Gulati, who was cut up by her husband into 72 pieces

He further claimed that the woman, Shipra, had an affair with both Abhijit and Jitendra. Apparently, as per the video, the woman had extorted around Rs 12 lakh from the duo and fled to Jabalpur. Following this, Abhijeet said, Jitendra asked him to kill the woman.

In a third post, Abhijeet said, “Babu Heaven mein phir milenge” (dear, we’ll meet again in heaven).

In the videos, Abhijeet also named Jitendra’s aide Sumit Patel in the video. The police have arrested both Jitendra and Sumit from Bihar and are currently interrogating them in Jabalpur.

Media reports suggest that Abhijeet has since deleted the videos.

What has the police said?

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Baghel, while sharing the details of the crime said that the accused had booked a room at the Mekhla Resort on 6 November.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had booked a room on 6 November at Mekhla resort. Going by the CCTV footage of the resort, he stayed alone in his room that night. The next day, the girl came to meet him at the resort in the afternoon and they ordered something to eat. After about an hour, the youth left the hotel alone after locking his room.”

Other than this, Special Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla also revealed that Abhijeet had lived in his business partner’s home in Patna for over a month. She added that in addition to Bihar, police teams have been dispatched in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat to track down the accused.

Two days later, on 8 November, the police official added that the hotel management broke open the door of the room and found the woman’s body.

As of now, four special teams along with the police’s cyber cell wing, are on the lookout for the accused, added Baghel.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.