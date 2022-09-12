Lights Out: Why is Eiffel Tower planning on going dark?

Europe is taking measures to cut down on electricity consumption amid the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower is likely to go dark more than an hour earlier than usual

The bright shiny lights of the Eiffel Tower are synonymous with the Paris skyline at night time. But that is likely to change… somewhat.

To the disappointment of many, the Eiffel Tower will fall dark an hour earlier than usual amid a looming energy crisis. Currently, the monument is illuminated until 1 am but with the new plan coming into effect, the lights of the tower will be turned off by 11:45 pm.

Let’s take a closer look at France’s bid to save energy amid the crisis.

Why is Eiffel Tower going dark?

The Paris Town Hall is expected to announce that the lighting of Paris’ iconic structure will be turned off at 11:45 pm rather than its usual time of 1 am, according to The Guardian.

By shutting off the lights of the Eiffel Tower, it is hoped, that the city will reduce its energy consumption as most European countries are glaring at an energy crisis that is accentuated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Energy bills have skyrocketed and according to a report by Insider, Russia’s Gazprom has stopped sending natural gas to French utility Engie over a payment dispute.

Apart from this, the move to curtail lighting is also seen as a way to set an example for the reduction of city illumination in general.

The head of Eiffel Tower’s management, Jean-François Martins, said, “It’s a highly symbolic gesture – part of the growing awareness around energy sobriety.”

What is Emmanuel Macron saying about the energy crisis?

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a sharp 10 per cent reduction in the country’s energy consumption in the coming months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts during the winters.

According to Euronews, the president warned that since voluntary efforts are not proving to be enough, people might be forced to reduce their energy consumption in the coming months.

He added that energy rationing plans are currently being formulated in case they’re needed and he ensured that “cuts will happen as a last resort”.

Macron said at a news conference, “The best energy is that which we don’t consume.” He urged French businesses and households to save energy by turning down heating and air conditioning.

How much energy does Eiffel Tower use?

One of the seven wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower has an elaborate lighting system. The 20,000 bulbs twinkle for five minutes every day.

According to a report by Reader’s Digest, the cost of keeping the lights of the Eiffel Tower up and running is around £963,600 (Rs 8.9 crore). The tower uses about 22 megawatts of electricity per day to run.

Following a renovation project in 2012 to make the monument eco-friendlier, the restaurants and washrooms on its first floor use 8,000 kilowatt-hour of energy that is generated throughout the year by water-powered turbines.

The 20,000 bulbs that cover the exterior of the tower require approximately 7.8 kilowatt-hour of electricity every year, which can be used to light up a small village, according to a report by Mane.co.uk.

The night-time lighting of the monument accounts for four per cent of the city’s annual energy consumption.

When was the last time Eiffel Tower went dark?

More recently, the Eiffel Tower went dark on Thursday night following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Before that in 2015, the city of Paris saw its worst terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of at least 150 people, according to a report by People. To pay respect to the victims who lost their lives in multiple terror attacks across the city, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off.

Why is Europe going through an energy crisis?

Many European countries are currently in the midst of an energy crisis which has led to a sharp rise in power bills and skyrocketing gas prices.

As Russia has cut down natural gas supplies to the continent, governments are scrambling to find ways to keep households and businesses away from feeling the impact of the surge in prices.

The halt in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resulted in a dip in gas shipments to Europe by 89 per cent. Gazprom has cut off a number of European countries after they banned dealings with Russian banks and businesses following the outbreak of the war, according to PBS.

According to Euronews, The Czech Republic, which is currently holding European Union’s presidency, is considering calling an emergency energy summit for the bloc to discuss price caps.

What measures are other countries taking to save energy?

Countries like Italy, Spain, Portugal and France have put caps on electricity and gas prices.

Taking a step further, German cities are switching off spotlights on public monuments, turning off fountains and imposing cold showers as the country is met with a gas crisis, according to The Guardian.

Starting this month, heating in public offices and buildings was capped at 19 degrees and completely turned off in common areas such as corridors.

