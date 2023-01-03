Let’s Talk about Sex: Why France is giving free condoms to young people

France is known for its romance. It’s only fitting then that it prioritises sexual health. The country on Sunday began offering free condoms at pharmacies to anyone aged 26 and under. Yes, minors are included.

The measure was announced by French president Emmanuel Macron last month calling it “a small revolution in preventative healthcare.”

What does the new health strategy look like?

Young people in France can pick up contraceptives at pharmacies. While both men and women can pick up condoms, the free offer applies to male condoms.

They are already available without a cost to young groups and some middle and high schools.

According to a tweet from government spokesperson Olivier Veran, emergency contraception will also be available for free to all women without a prescription — a move that affected three million women.

Since last January, French women under the age of 26 had access to free contraception. This included consultations with doctors or midwives and medical procedures associated with their chosen contraceptive, reports CNN.

Initially, the new health strategy aimed at the 18-25 age range, however, was extended to under 18s after criticism that minors were not covered.

Philippe Besset, president of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Associations of France (FSPF) criticised the new policy as “there was no lower age limit in place.” Le Figaro newspaper quoted Besset as saying, “But if a six-year-old asks for a box of condoms, of course, we won’t give it to them.”

Why France is offering free condoms to young people?

The new health strategy aims to curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among young people and improve access to contraception in France, according to CNN.

Announcing in December, Macron said, “It’s a small revolution in preventative healthcare. It’s essential so that our young people protect themselves during sexual intercourse.”

French health officials have pointed out that young people have become more prone to infection due to a lack of knowledge about preventative methods.

Reuters reported that health officials have estimated that the rate of STDs in the country increased by about 30 per cent in 2020 and 2021.

According to Public Health France, HIV diagnosis remained steady in 2021 at around 5,000, with 15 per cent of them being under the age of 26.

The French president acknowledge the “real issue” and said, “We are not very good on this subject. The reality is very, very different from the theory.”

“We have to train our teachers better in this area, we have to sensitise them again,” he added.

The New York Times cited a study released in 2021 that found that more than a quarter of French people say they don’t always or never wear a condom. The main reason for not using it was that people did not have it with them, the study revealed.

In a similar measure, the French administration had started reimbursing the costs of condoms to people, if they had purchased them at a pharmacy with a prescription from a doctor or midwife.

The Macron-led government has also introduced other health measures like free sexually transmitted infection (STI) screenings without a prescription for those under the age of 26.

Can condoms prevent STDs?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, consistent and correct use of latex condoms reduces the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and HIV transmission.

However, condom use cannot provide absolute protection against STDs.

If someone is allergic to latex, one can also use polyurethane condoms.

As per CDC, the most reliable way to avoid sexually transmitted infections is to not engage in anal, vaginal, or oral sex.

With inputs from agencies

