Kremlin claims attempt on Vladimir Putin’s life: When the Russian president survived assassination attempts

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin claimed Kyiv sent two drones overnight to kill Putin in what they described as a ‘terrorist attack’ and said their forces ‘disabled’ the UAVs.

The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement.

Let’s take a look at the previous assassination attempts on Putin:

2022 – Attempt on Putin’s life

In May 2022, Ukraine’s top military intelligence official said there was an attempt on Putin’s life shortly after he invaded Ukraine in February, as per Business Insider.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine told the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda “there was an attempt to assassinate Putin” in March.

Budanov added, “There was an attempt to assassinate Putin. … He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened. … It was about 2 months ago.

“I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity about this event, but it took place.”

2012 – Putin shrugs off ‘assassination plot’

Russian TV in February 2012 aired footage of two men with Chechen links confessing to the plot, as per BBC.

The men were arrested in Ukraine’s Odessa in January 2012.

The state-run Channel One TV reported that the men had been taking orders from Chechen Islamist warlord Doku Umarov.

Opposition members at the time dismissed the plot as a ‘cheap trick’ and the invention of spin doctors.

Putin, himself, remained unmoved.

“You cannot live with constant fear – let them fear us,” Putin said, as per BBC.

2003 – Plot foiled in Britain

In 2003, Sunday Times reported that Scotland Yard detectives had arrested two men for a plot to kill Putin.

The outlet quoted anti-terror branch SO13 as saying that one of them was a former KGB major and a ‘trained hitman’.

The duo – aged 40 and 36 – were attempting to ensnare Russian nationals in Britain in the conspiracy.

Arrested after a tip-off, the pair were held for five days at a high-security police station in Paddington Green under the Terrorism Act 2000.

They were finally released on condition that they return to Russia.

2002 – Motorway

As per news.com.au in November 2022, an attempt on Putin’s life was thwarted yet again – this time when the Russian leader was to drive on a motorway near the Kremlin.

A group claimed to be installing new signs on the route – only for a report to emerge that 40 kilos of explosives had been placed along the road.

Putin’s route was changed and the devices then disappeared.

The Kremlin has kept mum on he matter ever since.

2002 – Iraqi man arrested in Azerbaijan

An Iraqi man was arrested in Azerbaijan in 2002 for plotting to kill Putin, as per News.com.au.

An attempt on Putin, who was on a state visit, was set to occur in January.

The man who was arrested reportedly had links to forces in Afghanistan and Chechnya and was ready to deliver explosives to a co-conspirator.

The plan was foiled by security forces and the man and his accomplice were both arrested.

The duo were sentenced to prison for a decade.

With inputs from agencies

