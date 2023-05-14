Explainers

Karnataka Results: Why are Congress and BJP sparring over Jayanagar seat?

The Congress’ Sowmya Reddy was initially declared the winner in Jayanagar after all rounds of counting. However, after BJP leaders objected to 177 postal ballots being rejected on technical grounds, election officials agreed to a recount in which CK Ramamurthy prevailed

FP Explainers May 14, 2023 20:19:40 IST
Karnataka Results: Why are Congress and BJP sparring over Jayanagar seat?

DK Shivakumar tweeted a photo of himself with Ramalinga Reddy outside the counting centre. Image courtesy: @DKShivakumar

Though the Karnataka polls are done and dusted, the Congress and BJP continue to spar over the Jayanagar seat.

Late Saturday night, election officials declared the BJP’s CK Ramamurthy the winner of the seat over the Congress’ Sowmya Reddy by a razor-thin margin of 16 votes.

“The result was announced by the officials at the Counting Centre at S S M R V College in Jayanagar late tonight,” a state Information Department official said in a statement.

Related Articles

Karnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Exit polls predict hung Assembly. What could this mean?

Karnataka

Explained: Karnataka 'sovereignty row' and Sonia Gandhi’s remarks

Let’s take a look at the twists and turns over the Jayanagar seat:

Sources told The Hindu that Reddy was initially declared the winner after all the rounds of counting.

However, BJP leaders including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Padmanabhanagar MLA R Ashok objected to 177 postal ballots that had been rejected on technical grounds.

Karnataka Results Why are Congress and BJP sparring over Jayanagar seat
The Congress’ Sowmya Reddy was seen leaving the counting centre in tears. News18

Amid the prevailing confusion, Tushar Giri Nath, the District Election Officer and BBMP chief commissioner reached the spot.

Election Officials then agreed to  a recount, as per Deccan Chronicle.

“Later, after many officials and others met on the spot, they counted the 177 postal ballots which were previously rejected. That is how BJP was declared as a winner by a margin of 16 votes,” sources told The Hindu.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the Congress then accused the BJP of rigging the election with KPCC legal cell member Jaya Mouli claiming the results were ‘manipulated’.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, his brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, BTM Layout MLA, Sowmya’s father Ramalinga Reddy and former Congress MP V S Ugrappa all arrived at the scene.

Sources told The Hindu that the Congress leaders attempted to enter the counting centre but were stopped from doing so.

This was done as the police feared that a chaotic situation would further devolve. The Congress leaders then tried to force open the gates of the centre which caused quite a stir.

The News Minute tweeted:


The Congress leaders then held a demonstration outside the polling booth and accused the BJP of misusing government machinery to favour Ramamurthy.

Shivakumar tweeted:

According to India Today, the Bengaluru police and reserves kept watch on all the roads leading to the centre.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that Ramamurthy had won but the Congress leaders were not letting the election officials issue the certificate.


After many hours of tension, Ramamurthy was finally declared the winner.

Reddy was then seen leaving in tears, as per The Hindu.

Surya tweeted:


The final tally on the Election Commission website puts Ramamurthy at 57,297 compared to 57,591.

Sources told India Today Shivakumar had filed a complaint with the poll body.

Reddy on Sunday tweeted:


The Congress won 136 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, while the BJP has won 66 seats and the JD(S) 19 seats.

Independents won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

“I have tendered my resignation and it has been accepted,” Bommai told reporters.

Bommai won with a margin of 35,978 votes from Shiggaon constituency but many of his ministerial colleagues lost.

Karnataka went to the polls on 10 May for the 224-member state Assembly.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 20:20:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Why is the Indian Army introducing common uniforms for officers of brigadier rank and above?
Explainers

Why is the Indian Army introducing common uniforms for officers of brigadier rank and above?

Sources said a standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all officers of senior rank while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army. Headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes will be standardised

Who is Thai 'serial killer' Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, accused of murdering people with cyanide?
Explainers

Who is Thai 'serial killer' Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, accused of murdering people with cyanide?

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn first came under suspicion after the death of a friend while they were on a trip together in April. Police have accused Rangsiwuthaporn, who is four months pregnant and the ex-wife of a former police officer, of murdering at least 14 people with cyanide

Explained: What's behind the violence in Manipur?
Explainers

Explained: What's behind the violence in Manipur?

Clashes broke out after the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a solidarity march. The protests came after the Manipur High Court last month told the BJP government to consider the Meiteis’ longstanding demand to be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes – opposed by other tribals