Justin Bieber reveals his skin is purging after a facial: What went wrong?

Pop singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal that his skin “purged” after he got a facial done.

Posting a selfie of his face covered with pimple patches, the 28-year-old singer wrote, “Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these Starface pimple patches.”

The brand’s website claims that these pimple patches are made of hydrocolloid, a substance that is clinically proven to absorb toxic fluids released from the pimples and helps reduce inflammation.

Let’s take a closer look at what purging is.

What is purging?

Skin purging is a temporary reaction that occurs when someone uses specific ingredients that may result in breakouts, skin dryness, flaking and peeling. Trying out new products or certain facials on the skin may cause skin purging.

Skin starts purging when its cellular turnover – the speed at which new and healthy skin replaces old skin – is increased. This phenomenon can push old and largely dead cells to the surface which in turn clogs pores and causes breakouts and skin peeling.

When someone’s skin goes through purging, small clusters of acne or blemishes like pustular breakouts, whiteheads or blackheads may show up on their face.

The way skin purging looks on the skin depends on a person’s complexion and skin type. An increased skin turnover rate may also cause redness, irritation, skin dryness and flaking.

Blemishes like red papules and hard bumps occur in clusters, making the skin rough to the touch.

What causes purging?

Certain skin care products contain ingredients that may trigger skin purging.

Dr Mraz Robinson, a board-certified dermatologist, told Healthline, “The most common offenders are retinoids.”

Retinol is a common cure for acne-prone and aging skin which can be easily found in any skin care product.

They can also occur from exfoliating acids. Dr Robinson said, “Certain facials that involve a chemical peel component may also trigger this reaction because again, it’s all about a reaction in response to an accelerated exfoliation.”

How is purging different from skin breakouts?

Owing to the similarity in symptoms, skin purging is often confused with breakouts.

A key difference between the two lies in the fact that purging specifically occurs when a new skincare product speeds up cellular turnover. In this case, the dead cell and other debris of the skin already lie deep underneath the skin’s surface and would have eventually surfaced.

On the other hand, breakouts can be caused by a variety of reasons like comedogenic ingredients, hormones, lack of exfoliation and genetics.

How can it be treated?

Skin purging can last up to six to eight weeks and its healing process depends from person to person.

Dr Robinson suggests that giving up on a skincare routine might not be a good idea to avoid purging. A sulfate-free cleanser, a soothing moisturiser and sunscreen during the day might help heal purging to some extent.

While it might be tempting to stop using a retinoid or exfoliating acid-containing products, dermatologists say no to that.

Some products that might help reduce purging include peptides that help restore skin barriers and improve skin elasticity, ceramides to protect and hydrate the skin, hyaluronic acid which will make the skin plump and wrinkle-free and jojoba oil containing vitamins E, D and A.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.