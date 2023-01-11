It’s not just Joshimath: How other areas in Uttarakhand could also sink

“I built my home in 1999 and now I am seeing it falling apart in front of my eyes. It is tearing me apart. My heart is in this house,” says a teary Chandra Ballabh Pandey, a resident of Joshimath, as it continues to grapple with land subsidence.

Joshimath, located in the border district of Chamoli, has been sinking and as per the last survey 678 buildings have been marked unsafe — there are cracks on the pavements and streets. Two hotels are now leaning on each other. Water has been gushing out of farms for reasons that are not entirely clear.

An eight-member expert panel has also recommended demolishing the most damaged homes and relocating people at risk. Moreover, all construction work related to NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project, Ho Hare Helang bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and projects undertaken by the Joshimath Municipality have been banned in the town till further orders.

But the same fate could befall other towns across the state, say experts, sounding off alarm bells of the silent disaster taking hold of the Himalayan region. Experts say that towns that could suffer a Joshimath-like fate are: Karnaprayag and Gopeshwar in Chamoli district (where Joshimath is situated), Ghansali in Tehri district, Munsiari and Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, Bhatwadi in Uttarkashi district, Pauri, Nainital and several other towns.

“Continuous land subsidence has been reported from these towns. Streams and springs, which serve as natural discharge channels, have been blocked. Multi-storied buildings have been built. Haphazard construction has been going on without keeping the region’s geographical sensitivity in mind,” SP Sati, geologist at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, was quoted as telling DowntoEarth.org.in.

Let’s take a closer look at these towns and the prevailing situation there.

Karnaprayag

Located 82 km southwest of Chamoli, residents of Karnaprayag are a worried bunch after cracks were observed on some houses. According to a Hindustan Times report, more than 50 houses in the area have developed deep cracks, leaving residents with the fear of an impending disaster.

Pankaj Dimri, who lives in the Bahugunanagar neighbourhood, told DowntoEarth, “The town’s population has risen due to an influx of people from neighbouring villages. We do not have natural outlets for discharge. Some houses sink every monsoon. But in 2021, hills near Karnaprayag were cut unscientifically for the Char Dham Project. This caused cracks to develop. Some residents had to abandon their homes.”

His views were echoed by others, including former Army veteran Gabbar Singh Rawat. The 85-year-old told Times of India that his house is on the verge of collapsing and the columns used for supporting it have started to bend.

Other residents of the area also claim that rampant construction activity and hill-cutting work for the Char Dham project has complicated a difficult situation.

A district-level committee that has examined the cracks also said that the cracks and land subsidence were owing to the widening of roads and destruction of the hills in an unscientific manner.

Uttarkashi

Mastadi and Bhatwadi villages in Uttarkashi are also in fear of sinking. Residents of the area complain of slow sinking and cracks appearing in houses. As India Today reports, the geographical location of Bhatwadi village is similar to Joshimath because the Bhagirathi flows below it and Gangotri National Highway is just above. In 2010, erosion by the Bhagirathi claimed 49 houses.

The buildings which were safe have now turned unsafe because cracks are increasing every year.

Nainital

The famous hill town of Nainital is also heading for a Joshimath-like situation, according to experts. They add that heavy tourism and major construction has increased the risk for the town.

According to a 2016 report, half of the area of Nainital is covered with debris generated by landslides, making it vulnerable. Moreover, another study revealed that the town comprises limestone with shale and slate which are highly crushed and weathered due to the presence of the Nainital Lake Fault. These rocks and the overlying soil have very low strength.

Tehri-Garhwal

Residents of Atali village in Tehri Garhwal district have also complained of deep cracks in their houses. Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said that blasting work for digging the tunnel on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line is the reason for the cracks.

Harish Singh, a resident of the village told India Today that owing to the blasting, his house starts shaking and some other families have to come out of their homes in the dark.

Pithoragarh

Situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, the Pithoragarh district has also seen land subsidence. Garbyang village in Dharchula block, Talla Dhumar and Umli-Bhandari villages in Munsiari block have developed cracks.

Rajendra Singh Bisht of the district’s Himalayan Gram Vikas Committee has expressed concern of the potential damage that the Pancheshwar Dam could cause if it sees the light of day.

Pauri

Cracks have also developed in houses in Pauri, with residents blaming the tunnel blasting being done for the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway project.

Shanta Devi Choudhary, a resident of Hedal Mohalla told India Today that people are living in the shadow of fear.

Blasting work is being carried out day and night by the railways owing to which cracks are appearing, causing panic among the residents, who fear that a Joshimath-type situation will emerge.

With inputs from agencies

