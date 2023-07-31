In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire on board a moving train near Mumbai, killing three passengers and an assistant sub-inspector. The incident took place on Monday morning on the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express between Dahisar and Mira Road.

The accused constable, identified as Chetan Kumar, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) as he was trying to escape.



What happened aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai train?

Kumar, 33, shot dead his senior, Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai train around 5 am. He first attacked his colleague and then went to another bogie and fired at the passengers.

After the killings, the accused pulled the chain, jumped off the train near Dahisar station and tried to flee but was arrested.

“In an unfortunate incident in Train, No 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express escorting staff constable Chetan Kumar shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint,” the Western Railways said in a statement.

“It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at. Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after pulling the alarm chain. But, was arrested by RPF along with the weapon,” the statement added.

Kumar reportedly used an AKM, which is the modified version of the AK-47 to shoot the victims dead. He is said to have fired approximately 12 rounds.

The accused boarded the train from Surat at 2.50 am on Monday. He was deployed on Jaipur Mumbai Central Superfast Express along with two other constables and the ASI for escort duty. They are posted on long-distance trains for security purposes.

According to sources, Kumar started firing the shots after he got into an argument with Tika Ram over some personal and professional matters, reports The Indian Express. “Kumar and his senior ASI Tika Ram were deployed in the train for security during which the firing incident took place after an argument between Kumar and Ram,” the source told the publication.

Before shooting Tika Ram, Kumar reportedly held passengers at gunpoint, according to railway officials.



What do we know about the accused?

Kumar is said to be temperamental. While talking to the media, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railways) Praveen Sinha said, “He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed.” He also said that Kumar suffered from mental health issues.

However, he denied reports that there was an argument between Kumar and his senior. “There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw,” Sinha added.

According to a preliminary probe, the accused filed a complaint for mental harassment and was upset, reports News18. “He wasn’t feeling well and lost his calm,” a senior official at Western Railways said. He had just returned from leave.

Kumar was posted at the Lower Parel RPF workshop in Mumbai and has been working with the RPF for more than 12 years. He is reportedly from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

He was part of the four-member team earlier which escorted Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express up to Surat station the previous day. On the return journey, the escorting party was guarding the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, a senior railway official said, reports NDTV.

What do we know about the deceased?

Kumar’s senior Tika Ram was an assistant sub-inspector who was attached to the Dadar RPF post. Ram hailed from Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur and was due for retirement in 2025. He is survived by his wife, two children and an 80-year-old mother. Ram has a 35-year-old and a 25-year-old daughter, who are both married.

Western Railways has announced compensation for the family; they will get over Rs 61 lakh. This includes ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh, Railway Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi amount of Rs 15 lakh, funeral expenses amounting to Rs 20,000, Rs 15 lakh as death cum retirement gratuity (DCRG), Rs 65,000 in GIS and Rs 5,93,000 as leave amount.

Of the three passengers who were killed, two have been identified as Abdul Kadir, who was from Madhubani and Asgar Kai, a bangle seller from Jaipur. “The families of the deceased persons are being contacted and the ex gratia amount will be given to them,” said an RPF officer.

The bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station in suburban Mumbai.

Officials said that they are questioning the accused and other passengers to ascertain the reason and sequence of events.

With inputs from agencies