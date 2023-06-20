Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: The history of the famous Chariot festival explained

Lord Jagannath is all set to commence on a nine-day Rath Yatra with his siblings – Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra – in Odisha’s Puri today (20 June). This annual Rath Yatra is a famous Hindu festival, attracting numerous devotees from across the globe.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, which also celebrates the procession on a large scale, is marking its 146th year of the Yatra.

As Hindu devotees observe the auspicious festival, let’s take a look at its history and significance.

History of Puri Rath Yatra

The Puri Rath Yatra, also known as Gundicha Yatra or the ‘Festival Of Chariots’, dates back to 1558.

Citing Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher of Jagannath culture, ThePrint reported that the Yatra was not held 32 times between 1558 and 1735 because of Mughal invasions.

Presently, besides Odisha, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is also celebrated in parts of other states and even countries including the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Australia and the United States.

What happens during Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra?

The annual Rath Yatra celebrates the sibling deities – Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath – embarking on a three-kilometre journey from the 12th-Century Jagannath Temple in Puri to visit their ‘aunt’s residence’ at the Gundicha Temple.

For the Yatra, the deities are installed in three massive chariots which are pulled by devotees with the help of 250-foot-long ropes of coconut fibres, according to Indian Express.

The procession from the Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple is called pahandi.

Every year, the Yatra begins on the second day of the Odia month of Ashadh Shukla Tithi.

The deities embark on their journey amid devotional songs and sounds of cymbals, plates, and drums.

This year, the sibling will set out on their journey to the Gundicha Temple at 10:04 pm today (20 June). The Rath Yatra, which is expected to draw in lakhs of devotees to participate in the festival, will come to an end at 7:09 pm the next day.

#WATCH | A large number of devotees gather in Odisha’s Puri for the #JagannathRathYatra_2023 pic.twitter.com/CzRrc3hZHI — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Lord Balabhadra’s chariot Taladhwaja Rath, Goddess Subhadra’s Darpadalan Rath and the Nandighosa Rath for Lord Jagannath each have different heights, colours, guardian deities as well as charioteers, as per the Indian Express report.

The three chariots, made of wood from local trees such as fasi, dhaura, simili and asana, are more than 40 feet tall and have at least 12 wheels each, the report added.

New raths are built every year with preparations starting two to three months in advance of the procession.

After the Yatra ends, parts of the chariots are sold by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) – wheels for Rs 50,000 and axles for Rs 15,000 per piece, reported Indian Express. The remaining unsold wood is used as fuel in temple kitchens.

Significance of the Yatra

It is believed that the three deities spend at least seven days at their aunt’s house, enjoying delicacies prepared by her. On the ninth day, they return to the Jagannath Temple, a journey known as the Bahuda Jatra or the Jagannath Yatra.

Hindu mythology offers varying accounts of the reason behind the siblings’ journey to Gudincha.

As per a belief, Lord Jagannath, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, decided to visit Gundicha Temple along with his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra. Thus, the day the trio began their journey is commemorated every year.

Another legend says that the siblings travel to meet Gudincha, the queen of King Indrayumna, who is presumed to have established the temple, according to ThePrint.

As per legend, on the fourth day of the Rath Yatra, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath’s wife visits the Gundicha temple to meet her husband.

The festival is significant for Hindu devotees as they gather to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings and pull the chariots of the three deities, which is seen as an auspicious act.

Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Legend says that the site of Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad was a forest on the east bank of the Sabarmati river more than 400 years ago.

An ascetic named Hanumandasji came to this forest area and installed an idol of Lord Hanuman. His successor, Sarangdasji, a devotee of Lord Jagannath, was the one who founded the Jagannath temple and installed the idols of the three siblings in Ahmedabad, according to the Indian Express report.

In 1878, Mahant Narsinhdasji, the fourth successor of Hanumandasji, started the tradition of the Rath Yatra similar to that of Puri, the report added.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. Idols of lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra being installed on the chariot pic.twitter.com/DsDhyNDx1U — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

However, the two Yatras have some differences. Unlike Puri, the Yatra in Ahmedabad passes mostly from Muslim-dominated areas. In Ahmedabad, the idols of the three siblings are blindfolded ahead of the procession day, as part of the netrotsav ceremony, noted Indian Express.

Moreover, in Ahmedabad, the siblings return from their maternal aunt’s residence the same evening instead of staying for days.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.