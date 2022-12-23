It feels a lot like 2020: What India is doing to avoid a China-like COVID surge

As 2022 nears an end, we are gripped with a sense of déjà vu. The surge in coronavirus cases in China has triggered fresh warnings across the world. India, especially, is on its toes. While so far there has been no rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised caution.

The Centre has directed state administrations to ramp up COVID-19 testing, conduct genome sequencing and follow protocols to detect any unusual spike in infections or early detection of new variants. And masks are making a comeback.

India and the BF.7 variant

The BF.7 variant of Omicron, which is reportedly driving the fresh COVID wave in China, has been detected in India, first in July. A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, it has a strong infection ability and is highly transmissible. It has a shorter incubation period and a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Since India has ramped up testing, four cases have been found in international travellers.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Parliament that India had started a two per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country. They may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary, reported News18.

‘Covid is not over yet’

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation related to the pandemic. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, ramp up testing, and also genomic sequencing efforts.

The PM further cautioned people against complacency, urged them to wear face masks in crowded places and get a precautionary (third) dose/booster, especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

“Covid is not over yet,” he emphasised while advising states to audit COVID-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, and human resources.

Are masks mandatory?

While the PM spoke about wearing masks, they have not yet been made compulsory across the country.

However, the Karnataka government said that face masks may soon be making a comeback in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms in the state, according to a report on NDTV.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, while speaking to the reporters after a meeting led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Covid-19, said, “We are going to issue an advisory to wear masks in indoor locations, closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms. Also, there will be mandatory testing of ILI [Influenza-Like Illness] and SARI [Severe Acute Respiratory Illness] cases across Karnataka.”

More testing

The Karnataka health minister added that in the meeting it was also decided to open dedicated COVID wards in all district hospitals along with sufficient beds and a supply of oxygen. He added over 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted every day in the state.

He said that the administration will team up with private hospitals and health facilities to reserve beds to treat coronavirus patients in a setup last seen during the peak of the pandemic a year ago. Additionally, there will be special camps to administer precautionary doses from the existing 20 to 60 per cent within a month.

Getting COVID-ready… again

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that BF.7 has not been detected in the Capital so far and that his administration is ready to tackle any eventuality if arises. He added that at the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted across Delhi and these can be increased to one lakh if infections rise.

The Maharashtra health department has asked all district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. CM Eknath Shinde has emphasised a five-point programme: test, track, treat, vaccinate and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Kerala has decided to conduct whole genome sequencing of more samples to identify different COVID variants and strengthen prevention activities accordingly.

The Uttar Pradesh government also directed health authorities to begin screening visitors at the Taj Mahal and other monuments, while stressing to focus predominantly on foreign tourists, reported PTI.

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel urged people to follow COVID protocols, while his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin asked officials to begin screening all travellers at the international airport in Chennai. He further appealed to residents not to panic over the rise of infections in China as the government is “fully geared up to protect the people,” according to Indian Express.

The Jharkhand administration has ordered all deputy commissioners to gear up for the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to identify the variants. The Odisha government asked its district collectors to gear up surveillance and genome sequencing of positive samples.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed health authorities to launch a drive to encourage booster doses for effectively controlling the pandemic and creating awareness about their importance. The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government ordered health officers to begin screening, genome sampling, and identifying high-risk groups, the newspaper reports.

The Punjab administration has been asked to pull up its socks and increase the daily number of COVID testing from 3,000 at present to 10,000. A senior official of the health department issued instructions to all civil surgeons to ensure the samples of all positive cases are sent for genome sequencing at a facility in Patiala.

