India’s longest ‘escape tunnel’ is ready: All you need to know about T-13 in Jammu and Kashmir
At 12.89 km, the ‘T-13’ is the world’s longest ‘escape tunnel’. The Indian Railways has been built it on the 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) in Jammu and Kashmir
The prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project on Thursday achieved yet another milestone. The Indian Railways completed an escape tunnel on the 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra railway line in Jammu and Kashmir.
The 12.89 km tunnel is said to be the longest ‘escape tunnel’ in the country.
Major milestone on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL)!
Another milestone has been achieved by executing the breakthrough of the longest Escape Tunnel (12.895 km) of India, T-49 between Sumber & Khari Stations on the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL project. pic.twitter.com/ZaDJUeInHN
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) December 15, 2022
Also read: To manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains, BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 crore deal
India’s longest ‘escape tunnel’
The escape tunnel is a modified horseshoe shape tunnel connecting the Sumber Station yard on the southside and T-50 Tunnel after crossing bridge number 4 over Khoda Nallah on the north side, at Khoda village.
Shri S.P. Mahi, Chief Administrative Officer, USBRL Project, Northern Railway along with his team of Officials and Staff Members were also present during the occasion. pic.twitter.com/VwVQpHgcbm
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) December 15, 2022
Railway officials revealed that the escape tunnel was built to facilitate rescue and restoration operations in case of an emergency situation. The government has said that the tunnel “passes through the Ramban formation of the Himalayas and besides this, various distributaries and drains of Chenab river like Khoda, Hingni, Kundan nallah cross all along the alignment, making drilling a highly challenging task.”
“The tunnel mining was very challenging and several surprises were met during tunnelling. Excessive deformations were recorded during tunnelling at several locations between Kundan and Seeran, but these challenges were successfully tackled professionally,” it added.
Also read: PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride
A twin-tube tunnel
Sumber’s south end is roughly 1,400 metres elevated, while the north end is above 1,558 metres.
According to the officials, Tunnel T-49 is a twin-tube tunnel with a main tunnel (12.75 km) and escape tunnel (12.89 km) connected by 33 cross-passages.
They said that a number of difficulties were faced during construction, including shear zones, perched aquifers, highly joined rock masses, rock problems of excessive squeezing and heavy ingress of water.
The government stated, “During the construction activities of the tunnel, more than 75 per cent of workers from nearby villages were engaged in various construction activities, thereby ushering a positive change in the overall socio-economic landscape of the region.”
A government press release further informed that the tunnel was constructed by the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a modern technique of drill and blast processes.
The cost of construction of the 111-km Katra-Banihal section until September had been Rs 30, 673 crore.
Also read: 2.07 km, over Rs 200 crore, and much more: What you need to know about the new Pamban Bridge
About the USBRL project
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is a national project undertaken by the Indian Railways for construction of broad-gauge railway line through the Himalayas, with the aim of connecting the Kashmir region with rest of the country.
The Banihal-Katra section is being constructed as part of the USBRL project. Out of the total 272 kilometres of the project, 161 km has already been commissioned and operationalised.
According to PTI, earlier in August, the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in Reasi’s Kouri area had achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Discourse on Kashmiri Pandits must move beyond ‘The Kashmir Files’
If the BJP is serious about addressing the issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits, it needs to think beyond The Kashmir Files so that there are no more files to be made in the future
J-K: ISI-run drug nexus busted with arrest of juvenile girl from LoC
The security agencies have also identified a Pakistani "handler", Ashaiq, who reportedly used to visit the juvenile's house to hand over the narcotics to her for further supply to school-going students and youngsters living in the adjoining villages near the LoC
Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar records season's coldest night
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town, also in South, registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius