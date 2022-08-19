India gets first electric double-decker bus: All you need to know about it

The first of its kind electric double-decker bus will have a lightweight aluminium body and semi-low flooring with wider doors. The bus will have two staircases instead of one to ensure smooth movement of passengers while boarding

With an underwater metro rail in Kolkata, a sea-plane ferry service in Ahmedabad and now the country’s first electric double-decker bus in Mumbai, the Indian transportation sector is reaching new heights.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled India’s first electric double-decker in Mumbai. The double-decker bus – called Switch EiV 22 – will be operated by Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) from September.

The bus will be designed and manufactured in India by Switch Mobility Ltd. According to a statement released by the company, “Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features. The renewed iconic double-decker bus is designed to revolutionise public transportation in the country and will set new standards in the intra-city bus market.”

Switch India has already received an order of 200 electric double-decker buses in Mumbai

Let’s take a closer look at the features of the double-decker bus:

What are its features?

The first of its kind electric double-decker bus will have a lightweight aluminium body and semi-low flooring with wider doors. The bus will have two staircases instead of one to ensure the smooth movement of passengers while boarding.

The fully air-conditioned bus will hold 65 passengers. According to an article on Mint, the electric double-decker bus can ferry twice the number of passengers as a single-decker bus.

A 231-kWh capacity battery will charge the electric double-decker bus equipped with a dual gun charging system.

Commuters can book seats using the BEST Chalo App and regular passengers can also get monthly passes. The service will have fewer stops during peak hours to ensure a smooth and hassle-free ride for commuters.

Nitin Gadkari said that introducing electric buses will reduce pollution levels in the city.

‘Need to transform transport system’

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that efforts are being made to build a low footprint and higher passenger density by developing the Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services. pic.twitter.com/cao6fjbBKh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 18, 2022

He said, “There is a need to transform the country’s transport system from a long-term perspective. With a focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem. Government’s vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions. I would like to congratulate Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for being the one to revive the double-decker and remain committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of passengers and society, at large.”

‘Proud moment to bring back iconic double-decker bus’

Chairman of Switch Mobility, Dheeraj Hinduja said, “It’s an extremely proud moment for us as we bring back the iconic double-decker to India. Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double-decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy.”

He further said, “With our strong expertise in double deckers, both in India and UK and with over 100 Switch electric double-deckers in service on UK roads, we are happy to not only bring back this icon to life and look forward to introducing newer Electric products for the Indian and European markets, always keeping the customers at the forefront.”

What’s the EV policy of India?

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) was launched in 2013 for the faster adoption of electric vehicles in India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, the government had planned to achieve six to seven million sales of hybrid and EVs by 2020.

Under NEMPP, the government has even launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme to promote the manufacture of EVs and to achieve complete electrification of the Indian transport system by 2030, according to an Economic Times report.

Ola takes part in India’s EV mission

India is taking big strides to go electric.

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it will launch the first model of an electric car by 2024.

The company has targeted selling 10 lakh electric cars by 2027.

According to Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, electric cars will have the capability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in four seconds. They will cover a distance of 500 kilometres per charge.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.