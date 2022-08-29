Coming soon to India, the first elevated wildlife corridor: What is it?

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway boasts of the country’s first and Asia’s largest elevated wildlife corridor. Spanning across 12 kilometres, it will allow for unrestricted movement of wild animals, including elephants

India is paving a new way for wildlife protection. Coming soon is the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which will provide for an elevated wildlife corridor – India’s first and Asia’s largest.

The corridor is one of the highlights of the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun economic corridor, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year. The construction of the last 20-kilometre stretch of the highway has started and the project is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Building #NewIndia 🇮🇳 through #PragatiKaHighway🛣️ Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Project 🔷Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 kms) under construction 🔷To Protect wildlife & reduce travel time too 🔷Travel time between Dehradun-Delhi to come down to 2.5 hrs pic.twitter.com/antXKvv1By — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 27, 2022

What is a wildlife corridor?

A wildlife corridor is an area of habitat that provides passage for wildlife across artificial obstacles such as dams, roads, and railways. It is also known as a habitat corridor or a green corridor.

In addition to connecting wildlife to habitats, the corridors also facilitate the migration and interbreeding of animals, according to World Atlas.

What we know about the elevated corridor

The 12-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor will connect Ganeshpur-Mohand in Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh with Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It will run along the stretch of National Highway 72A that sits between the Shivalik forest range known for abundant wildlife, including elephants. One side of the forest houses the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

While the existing two-lane highway will be used to allow the free movement of animals, the elevated corridor is expected to cut journey time drastically, according to a News18 report.

What will the wildlife corridor look like?

The elevated highway will be the country’s first such road passing through a forest area. It will run along the Monsoon River next to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

“The old highway will give free passage to wildlife. The elevated highway will be used for commuting… The elevated highway will be a treat for the eyes,” SBS Negi, a consultant involved in the project, told News18. He added that those travelling along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway could also get a chance to see the area’s wildlife.

The wildlife corridor includes a 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel, which is part of the last 20-km stretch of the highway passing through the Rajaji national park. “The tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife,” Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

How will the expressway help commuters?

Once completed, the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic corridor will reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 km to 210 km and cut the travel time from the current six and a half hours to two and a half hours. Wayside amenities will be provided along the highway.

The corridor will connect Delhi’s Akshardham to Uttarakhand’s Dehradun via cities like Saharanpur, Bhagpat, Shamli and Ghaziabad.

दिल्ली - देहरादून एक्सप्रेस-वे पर काम जल्द ही शुरू होगा। इससे दोनों शहरों की दूरी 235 km से घटकर 210 km रह जाएगी और 6.5 घंटे की जगह मात्र 2.5 घंटे में पहुँचा जा सकेगा। यह देश का पहला ऐसा हाइवे होगा जिसमें वन्यजीव संरक्षण के लिए 12 km लंबा एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर बनेगा। #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/MwXciMcnvS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 11, 2021

The current two-lane NH 72A highway is busy throughout the year with traffic jams being common. The commute, especially the 12-km stretch connecting Mohand and Daat Kali temple, which usually takes 40 minutes sometimes takes 60 or even 120 minutes to cover because of congestion.

The movement of vehicles often causes an inconvenience to wildlife in the Shivalik hills and the economic corridor aims to change that.

Anil Taneja, regional director PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the corridor will boost tourism in the region. “Time matters for tourists and the project will definitely prove to be a game-changer for the tourism industry in the hills,” he said, according to News18.

Why were activists objecting to the project?

A non-profit, Citizens for Green Doon, challenged the National Green Tribunal’s order which paved the way for the construction of the expressway. The NGO raised concern against the felling of 11,000 trees and plants on the Ganeshpur-Dehradun Road (NH 72A) stretch, which is part of the economic corridor and the case was heard by the Supreme Court.

The top court okayed the project and reconstituted the panel formed by the NGT to oversee the compensatory afforestation along with other mitigation measures for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

More than 10,000 trees will be axed to make way for the elevated highway. More than 2,000 trees, mostly in Sal forest, will be cut down in the Dehradun division and 10,000-plus trees will be chopped down in the UP forest division.

The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 8,3000 crore.



