Hyderabad’s latest landmark is a police command centre: What you need to know

Equipped with state of the art gadgets and a data centre, the building is the latest landmark in the city. Built at a cost of Rs 600 crore, the building houses it all - from the city police commissionerate to data collection centre. It also has yoga centre, museum, war room, auditorium and more

Telangana Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The 20-storey swanky structure has been nicknamed the “third eye".

Equipped with state of the art gadgets and a data centre, the multi-towered building is the latest landmark in the city. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

The integrated command and control centre



Divided into a number of towers, the latest state infrastructure houses it all - from the city police commissionerate to data collection centre to an integrated command control centre.

According to a report by News18, Tower A is a 20-storey structure which houses the city police commissionerate and Tower B is a technology fusion centre that receives data — from multiple apps, emergency response like Dial 100, social media, and Highways Watch from all over the state — and responds in a fast and efficient manner. There is an integrated command control centre (ICCC) in Tower E, which acts as a fusion centre to respond uniformly to any emergencies or disasters.

Tower-C will house an auditorium and Tower-D will have a media and training centre.

A unique architectural feature of the building is a sky bridge, built at a height of 60 metres, that links four towers. The TSPICCC also has a helipad on Tower A, which is capable of landing AgustaWestland AW 139, with a capacity of 15 passengers.

The best part of this development is that a portion of the building will be open to the public, said officials. There is a museum there that will showcase the vision, history, legacy, and activities of the Telangana State Police.

The ICCC will be able to collect data from about 9.22 lakh cameras installed across the state. The police will be able to monitor and check around one lakh cameras at any point in time.

The centre as a whole will help in connecting the functioning of various units of the police under a single roof.

Built at a cost of Rs 600 crore, the ICCC building boasts of an environment-friendly infrastructure. According to Telangana Today, the building has solar panels installed that will generate 0.5 MegaWatts (MW). It has been constructed using recycled material.

During the inaugural address, the CM emphasised the role of the police in ensuring law and order in the city. “A better police can ensure the safety of citizens. I would not have been speaking here in a safe environment without the help of the police. I salute all police officers for their dedication towards duty," said KCR.

“Excellence is an ongoing process. Once we reach one milestone, there is another to achieve. I am sure that with this control centre, Hyderabad police will reach new heights of excellence every day," said the chief minister.



With inputs from agencies

