How Nagpur's Itwari railway station will now be named after Subhas Chandra Bose
Itwari Railway Junction under South East Central Railway has demanded to be named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for many years and this will come to life after the Maharashtra government approved it
The Maharashtra government has decided to change the name of Itwari station in Nagpur district to ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Itwari ‘ station.
Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde said a notification was issued by the state’s Home department on 16 June, which also informed that a no-objection certificate to the name change had been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs on 23 May.
He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari had played an important role in ensuring such a tribute could be paid to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Itwari Railway Junction under South East Central Railway has demanded to be named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for many years. It is located about five km from Nagpur railway station.
In 2022, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation passed a resolution in this regard. The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the plan on 23 August, 2022, and referred it to the Central Government for approval, as per a report in The Live Nagpur.
After getting the approval of this proposal from the central government, the Maharashtra government has published a notification in the gazette.
The Maharashtra Cabinet also renamed Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv in June 2022.
With inputs from PTI
