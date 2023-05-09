How Cyclone Mocha brewing over the Bay of Bengal got its name from coffee

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and deepen into a cyclonic storm, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Mocha, the first cyclone of 2023, will bring in heavy rains and strong gusts in the region in the coming days.

“It may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm so the wind speed can be more than 120 km/hr over the central Bay of Bengal on 11 May. Thereafter, its direction will change and start moving towards the northeast, reaching near the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director General told News18.

Around 12 May, the storm is anticipated to approach the shores of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Sea conditions across the east-central Bay of Bengal, southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea are predicted to deteriorate as the system gets stronger.

In the upcoming days, there is a risk for any type of marine activity due to very severe seas and waves that are much higher than normal, according to the IMD.

How did Cyclone Mocha get its name?

The storm is known as Cyclone Mocha in accordance with the nomenclature scheme used by the WMO/ESCAP member countries.

Mocha is a warm beverage with a chocolate flavour and is a variant of coffee.

Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over southeast BoB lay over southeast BoB & adjn South Andaman Sea at 0830 IST of 7th May. LPA is likely to form over the same region on 8th May. To intensify into a depression over SE BoB around 9th May. To intensify into a cyclonic storm pic.twitter.com/ewICcr7kpC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2023

Yemen, a country on the Red Sea coast that is well-known for its coffee trade, gave the storm name “Mocha.”

“Mokha,” which is often written “Mocha” or “Mukha,” is also a port city on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

For the unversed, a cyclone is a low-pressure storm that develops over warm waters. Fundamentally, consists of a system of fast winds spinning around a low-pressure depression, with the winds blowing in opposite directions in the northern and southern hemispheres.

What advisories have been issued?

Fishermen have been advised by the weather office to expect rain and strong winds in the southeast Bay of Bengal starting on Sunday, with wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

A low pressure area has formed over SE BOB & adjoining South Andaman Sea at 0830 IST of today. Likely to intensify into a depression on 9th May over the same region and further into a CS over SE BOB and adjoining areas of EC BOB and Andaman Sea on 10th May. pic.twitter.com/aqkvaRDjpx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2023

“Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to safer places before 7 May and those who are over central Bay of Bengal are advised to return before 9 May,” the meteorological agency stated, adding that between 8 May and 12 May, there should be restrictions on shipping, offshore activities, and tourism, according to Indian Express.

The cyclonic storm is anticipated to hit the nation’s eastern coast between 7 May and 9 May. On 8 May, the region is anticipated to coalesce into a depression over the same area.

“Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm may take shape around 9 May,” the officials said.

Why cyclones are named?

The names of the cyclones are intended to make it simpler for people to recall and recognise the storms.

By giving storm names, the scientific community, the media, and disaster management can more easily identify and record specific cyclones, give warnings, increase community attention, and prevent confusion in areas that see several cyclones.

What’s the origin of their names?

Cyclones are given names by international organisations like the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia, and the Pacific.

Tropical cyclone warning centres and regional specialised meteorology centres (RSMC) also prepare names for cyclones.

One of six RSMCs authorised to identify tropical cyclones in the northern Indian Ocean is the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries. Detailed Press Release available at https://t.co/dArV0Ug8nh and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/ge0oVz4riD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020

India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Pakistan, and Oman are members of the WMO and UN ESCAP.

In 2018, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen were added to the WMO and ESCAP, reported Livemint.

The Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and northern Indian Ocean cyclones are given names by the Indian Meteorological Department. As the cyclones and storms intensify over time, it also issues advisories to 12 other countries in the area.

The cyclone will go by the name “Tej” when India’s turn rolls around next.

Who suggests the names?

The names of tropical cyclones are listed alphabetically by country and alternate between women’s and men’s names in the Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), while in the Northern Indian Ocean, the names are gender-neutral and listed alphabetically by country.

With inputs from agencies

