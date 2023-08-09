How a mushroom lunch turned into a death trap for an Australian family

About two Saturdays ago, a family meal turned into a death trap as three out of five Australian guests lost their lives within a week.

The meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at the lunch in late July is now at the centre of a homicide investigation in Oceania’s largest country.

While the fourth person fought for their life, the fifth person is being investigated for a potential connection to the use of poisonous wild mushrooms in the meal.

The 48-year-old woman who made the meal maintains that she is unaware of what happened and highlights her affection for her family while denying any malice against them.

This mysterious case has drawn national attention, baffled the neighbourhood police, and shocked the small-but-close-knit neighbourhood.

What really happened?

The mysterious event occurred in the small town of Leongatha which is located at a two-hour southeast distance of Melbourne. Gail and Don Patterson made a lunchtime stop at the residence of their daughter-in-law Erin Patterson with their grandchildren. Heather and Ian Wilkinson, Gail’s sister and her husband, were also present.

In the neighbouring village of Korumburra, where Ian was the pastor of the Baptist church there, both spouses were well-liked residents.

It was not the typical lunch date. Hours after lunch, all four of the guests went to the nearby hospital for medical assistance. At first, the suffering was attributed to acute gastroenteritis.

They were later moved to a Melbourne hospital to obtain the best medical care the state could offer after the situation quickly deteriorated.

Don, 70, died on Saturday after Heather, 66, and Gail, 70, tragically breathed their last on Friday. The 68-year-old Ian was still in serious condition and is awaiting a liver transplant, according to BBC.

What did the probe reveal?

The four fatalities had consumed death cap mushrooms, which are notoriously deadly if consumed, according to the police’s subsequent investigation.

Surprisingly, Erin and her two kids were unharmed.

Authorities made it clear that the kids had eaten a different supper and that they had been placed in state custody out of an abundance of caution. However, the situation is still hampered by various uncertainties.

It’s still unknown if Erin ate the same food as her guests or if the mushrooms were a component of the dish she served.

Although Erin and her husband (the Pattersons’ son) split up amicably, detectives have not ruled out the possibility of “nefarious activity.”

“At this point in time, the deaths are unexplained,” the homicide squad’s Dean Thomas told reporters on Monday, adding, “It could be very innocent, but we just don’t know.”

What are death cap mushrooms?

Death cap mushrooms, scientifically known as Amanita phalloides, are one of the deadliest mushrooms in the world. Amatoxins, a class of poisons, are found in death cap mushrooms, according to Economic Times. These substances have extremely poisonous and are capable of causing fatal outcomes including liver and renal failure. Surprisingly, a very trace amount of a death cap mushroom can prove to be lethal.

They were accidentally introduced in Europe and are large with a pale yellow-green to olive-brown head, white gills, a skirt around the stem, and a cup-shaped sac around the base. They have an appearance that is remarkably similar to both supermarket-purchased mushrooms and palatable wild mushrooms like the field mushroom.

In gardens and lawns, they spread out in sizable groupings. When touched with a thumbnail, the stem and cap change from white to pale brown to yellow. These dangerous fungi are widespread around the world, especially in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

They have an unpleasant odour, according to ABC news.

It is not the first time that mushroom poisonings have rocked Victoria, and as foraging grows in popularity, death caps are more frequently mistaken for edible fungi. Most poisonings in Victoria are attributed to the yellow-staining mushroom, the report quoted the official statistics.

According to the health department of Victoria, two potentially deadly species of mushrooms are reported to be proliferating widely in metropolitan Melbourne and rural Victoria. Eight patients were hospitalised in Victoria in 2020 due to a wave of poisonings, and one of them passed away.

Authorities have again asked people to refrain from eating any foraged wild mushrooms. “If you haven’t purchased them from a supermarket, perhaps stay clear of them,” said Dean Thomas, of the homicide squad, according to BBC.

Dr Greg Moore, a plant scientist at the University of Melbourne, told ABC news, “Every five years or so, someone will eat one of the death caps and they’ll get seriously ill and sometimes die. Sadly, it’s often people who are out foraging for the first time.”

What are the symptoms of mushroom poisoning?

The onset of symptoms resulting from death cap mushroom poisoning typically occurs within six to 12 hours after consumption. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea are usually the initial signs, reported ET.

However, these alarming signs might progress to jaundice, seizures, coma, and tragically, death.

Within 24 to 48 hours, according to the agency, they can result in catastrophic organ failure.

The death cap, which can seriously harm the liver and kidneys, is responsible for almost nine out of ten mushroom deaths.

Is there any treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no known remedy to reverse the consequences of death cap mushroom poisoning.

The primary treatment is supportive care, which includes activities like giving fluids, keeping electrolyte balance, and supporting the liver.

In extreme scenarios, a liver transplant may be the only practical choice.

Delaying medical care can also be fatal because it greatly improves your chances of surviving.

What should be known?

If you are not confident of the identity of the mushrooms, avoid eating them.

Especially watch out for edible mushrooms that can be found in the same areas. Consider taking a lesson on mushroom identification or consulting trustworthy identification resources if you collect mushrooms for culinary purposes.

When someone encounters a death cap, Dr Moore urges them to wash and dry their hands as soon as possible.

Consuming wild mushrooms while pregnant or nursing is never a good idea since the hazards are too high.

