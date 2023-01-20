Holy Smoke! What is ‘dragon’s breath’ the Indonesian street snack that is injuring children?

It’s called “dragon’s breath”. And it is deadly. A street snack with liquid nitrogen has caused serious injuries to at least 20 children in Indonesia. They have suffered stomach burns and food poisoning after devouring it.

Why would they eat something deemed dangerous? Social media is to blame. It’s yet another viral TikTok trend that involves filming yourself having the snack and the ‘smoke’ that comes out of your mouth later.

Also read: India asks Indonesia to import buffalo meat through Medan port instead of Jakarta; here’s why



What is the “dragon’s breath”?

Dragon’s breath is locally known as “chiki ngebul” and is named after a popular Indonesian brand of packaged snacks, according to a report in Jakarta Times. The colourful cereal puffs are infused with liquid nitrogen so that it produces smoke-like vapours that spew from the eater’s nose and mouth.

Foods like ice cream, cereals, and cocktails doused in liquid nitrogen have been popular among teenagers. In Indonesia and other countries like the United States, shops and kiosks sell the snack in malls and shopping centres.

Social media sites like Instagram, TikTok and even YouTube are teeming with videos of children teenagers, and even adults having it.

Why is liquid nitrogen dangerous?

Notably, nitrogen, which is naturally a gas, has to reach temperatures hundreds of degrees below zero to become liquid.

According to media company Asia News Network, the Indonesia health ministry’s director for environmental health Anas Ma’ruf explained that liquid nitrogen could reach temperatures of minus 190 degrees Celsius. Thus, if it comes into contact with the skin, it can cause frostbite or cold burn. It could also cause “respiratory and digestive problems if inhaled and swallowed in large amounts”.

Using liquid nitrogen in food can make appear more appealing and exotic, which is why top chefs often use vapours when serving dishes.

However, consuming foods or drinks in which liquid nitrogen has been used can be harmful or even life-threatening, as per Advocate Aurora Health’s health news and information site, Health ENews.

Also read: How consumption of stale food may lead to foodborne illness caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites

What are the risks?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that the puffy cereal can cause severe damage to the skin and internal organs if it is mishandled or accidentally ingested due to extremely low temperatures. People may also have difficulty breathing at the time of eating as they are inhaling the vapour. It is especially harmful to those suffering from asthma.

According to a report in The Guardian, Dr Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian doctor and researcher of global health security at Griffith University said that “intestinal burns and perforations, and in the most severe cases it can lead to death.”

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported so far, however, Budiman told that the actual number of children affected could be much higher.

Dr Pilar Ortega, an emergency medicine physician at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago explained cold temperatures can burn internal organs, including the mouth, throat, and oesophagus and these burns cannot be taken lightly as they are very serious and even life-Dr threatening, according to Health Enews.

Also read: How Indonesia’s palm oil export ban will impact your everyday life

What is the Indonesian government saying?

The Indonesian government has urged parents to be more vigilant and warned them of using liquid nitrogen in packaged food after cases of food poisoning came to light.

The health ministry also published a circular to prevent cases that arise from eating dragon’s breath. It instructed regional administration and health agencies to supervise the circulation of food products using liquid nitrogen, reported Asia News Network.

Authorities have issued advisories to “mobile hawker food outlets” against selling such snacks and have also asked schools to educate children about the dangers, Independent reports.

The first case was reported in East Java’s Ponorogo regency in July 2022. It came to light when a child developed freeze burns after consuming the snack.

Budiman told The Guardian that the snack has been around for several years but is easily available now. He said that the experience of “dangerous things” enthuses teens.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.