High Fly: The best airports in the world are...

Not every airport is the same; some simply stand out from the crowd.

The good-goody airports are the ones with enticing food and drink, distinctive settings, rooftop patios, and more.

As a result of these extra indulgences, 20 airports have made it to the Skytrax World’s Best Airports list, with Singapore stealing the show for the twelfth time since 1999.

The Hamad International Airport in Doha, which won Airport of the Year in 2021 and 2022, lost that distinction to the Asian hub.

Skytrax, a UK-based airline, airport review and ranking site, constructs its list by surveying international travellers and asking them to score their overall airport experience.

The global consumer satisfaction survey considers a variety of factors, including cleanliness, food and store selection, line wait times, and accessibility modifications.

Here are the top five airports for 2023

Singapore’s Changi Airport – a perennial favourite with travellers

Along with the top spot, Singapore’s Changi International airport has also won the Skytrax world’s best airport dining award, and best airport leisure amenities awards this year.

According to CNN, The opulent Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, the on-site hotel at Changi, has been named the best airport hotel in the world for eight years running.

A 40-metre-tall (about 130 feet) indoor waterfall, a butterfly garden, and an IMAX theatre are just a few of Changi’s attractions. There are also more than 280 shopping and food options, which are great for passing the time during a layover.

Skytrax’s Peter Miller told CNN, “Singapore Changi Airport has always been a perennial favourite with travellers, and of course slipped down during Covid-19 when operations were cut back drastically.”

According to him, Changi airport “offers something for everyone,” and that is a “key driver” of its continuing popularity.

“Singapore Changi is primarily a transit airport, and from the customer feedback, the airport performs well because it offers such a wide range of facilities and amenities for all types of customers – families, business and leisure travellers are all well catered for,” Miller added.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport

The second-placed Hamad International Airport in Doha, which won Airport of the Year honours in 2021 and 2022, dropped a slot this year.

It received awards for being the greatest airport in the Middle East for shopping, the cleanest airport in the Middle East, and other areas.

According to Indian Express, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said in a release, “We are delighted to collect these accolades by the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards, we will continue to strive to provide our passengers with an exceptional travel experience and provide our partners with the best facility and unmatched service. We stay committed to our growth plans and maintaining the highest standards in the global travel industry.”

Japan’s Haneda International Airport

Apart from occupying the third spot, Haneda’s Tokyo International Airport also earned this year’s Skytrax Awards for the cleanest airport, best domestic airport, and best accessibility for travellers with disabilities.

The airport’s calming vibes in lounging places along with a plethora of spas and massage chairs spread across its three terminals are several reasons why it is the favourite entrance to the capital of Japan, according to Afar magazine.

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport

Incheon International Airport has been ranked as the fourth finest airport in the world with the greatest airport employees overall.

According to the magazine, the principal aviation entry point for Seoul, South Korea’s huge contemporary city, this enormous airport handled more than 17.8 million passengers in 2022.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

The Paris CDG airport has secured the fifth spot because of its facilities offering comfort to travellers.

One may still experience some of the Parisian culture and top-notch art even if they are simply passing through the country’s biggest airport.

Other top airports for 2023

Istanbul Airport

Munich Airport

Zurich Airport

Narita International Airport

Madrid-Barajas Airport

Vienna International Airport

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

Rome Fiumicino Airport

Copenhagen Airport

Kansai International Airport

Chubu Centrair International Airport

Dubai International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Melbourne Airport

Vancouver International Airport

