‘Happy to be ‘ushapati’: As Venkaiah Naidu's term as vice-president comes to an end, a look at his witty one-liners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his farewell address to Venkaiah Naidu in the Rajya Sabha celebrated the vice-president's presence of mind, saying his 'one-liners are wit-liners'

Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes today as the MPs of the Upper House of Parliament bid farewell to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on 10 August.

Also read: NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar defeats Opposition's Margaret Alva to become next Vice-President

In the August House, MPs across the political board paid tribute to Naidu, with Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge saying, “We may have different ideologies and I may have some complaints, but I thank you (Naidu) for carrying out your responsibilities and fulfilling your role even under pressure.”

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien words recounting Venkaiah Naidu’s mother evoked strong emotions from the vice president, who was seen wiping away his tears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also heaped praise on Venkaiah Naidu, saying that he helped in “upward journey” of the upper house. The productivity of the upper house increased in his tenure, the prime minister highlighted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended Naidu’s wit and presence of mind, saying “The one liners of Venkaiah Naidu ji are famous. They are wit-liners. His command over the languages has always been great.”

As he steps away from the role of vice president, here’s a look back at just how witty he has been in the past.

Happy to be ‘Ushapati’

Weeks before his nomination as the vice president of India in 2017, curious scribes at a function asked him if he was in the race to be the Rashtrapati or Uprashtrapati.

In his characteristic wordplay, Naidu said he was happy being Ushapati — the husband of Usha, his wife.

‘PM presides, Madam decides’

In 2016, then a part of Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Venkaian Naidu took a dig at the previous government’s policy paralysis, saying, “PM presides, Madam decides.”

Naidu made the comment while he was addressing a ‘Vikas Parv’ programme organised by the BJP in east Delhi to celebrate two years of Narendra Modi government’s rule and its achievements.

Highlighting how the BJP functioned, he said: “In the BJP, the President presides and the team decides.”

‘If you have the will, bring the bill’

Naidu had uttered this famous line to the Congress while questioning the party on their stand in connection to the formation of the state of Telangana.

‘Learn, Earn, Return’

While delivering the convocation address at Pune’s Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth in 2018, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had told students that those who travel abroad for higher studies should return at some point and serve the country.

“I understand that many students, after graduation, might prefer to pursue further studies in institutes of higher education, either in India or abroad.

“There is nothing wrong in furthering your career prospects, but my advice to anybody who ventures to go abroad is to return and serve the motherland,” he said.

“Go, learn, earn and return to the motherland,” he said.

‘Left can never be right’

When the Narendra Modi government introduced demonetisation back in 2016, the Congress and the Left had planned major agitations against the move.

At the time, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu had come down on both parties, saying they have been cut off from the people and marginalised.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister was then quoted as saying, “The people are wise enough to see through such political games borne out of frustration. People have for long held that Left parties can never be right and, hence, they have been marginalised.”

‘Democracy will be all out’

Expressing his anguish on the functioning of the Parliament, Venkaiah Naidu said: “In Parliament, either you should talk out or walk out. But, what is happening is a frequent breakout. If this continues, the democracy will be all out.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.