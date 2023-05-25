Happy Meal: How eating green veggies can drive away all blues

Graze on your vegetables. It might determine how happy you are.

Years and years of study have found that eating more vegetables is good for our physical health. But, now it is learned that it can also enhance mental health.

It does not require much. Only a bowl of fruit or veggies a day can lift your mood.

Let’s take a look.

What does the study say?

According to a study conducted by researchers at the USDA’s Agricultural Service, happiness is positively impacted when healthy adults consume the daily quantity of vegetable servings advised by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA).

According to a news release, several studies have shown that eating the DGA-recommended daily amounts of fruits and vegetables is excellent for one’s physical health, but only a small number of studies have shown the impact that vegetable consumption has on one’s mental health.

Researchers at the Grand Forks Nutrition Research Centre in North Dakota performed an eight-week study to assess the effects of increasing daily vegetable servings to comply with DGA standards on self-reported happiness, a crucial indicator of psychological well-being. According to the statement, the study group consumed daily servings of starchy, dark green, red, and orange, as well as other vegetables depending on their energy requirements.

The Subjective Happiness Scale (SHS), a subjective evaluation that offers a mean overall score of a person’s level of happiness based on the respondent’s perspective, was completed by each participant. Before and after the eight-week trial, attitudes were examined in the study, reported Kansas-based Packer Newspaper.

“We observed an increased in SHS scores in participants from the group that followed the DGA recommendations for vegetable intake, whereas SHS scores stayed the same for the control group, who didn’t change their diet. Results suggest that increasing the number of vegetables you eat every day may benefit your mental health,” ARS Research Biologist Shanon Casperson said in the release.

According to a press release, the study was a component of a broader investigation at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Centre that aimed to ascertain whether persons with obesity and overweight would be more motivated to eat vegetables if they raised the number of servings they consumed each day.

“Unlike very tasty, less healthy foods, which become more reinforcing if you eat them every day, increasing the amount of vegetables eaten daily does not make them more reinforcing, highlighting the difficulty of increasing vegetable consumption in adults,” the report’s summary concluded. The advantages of eating more veggies for psychological well-being, however, may offer a more compelling justification for people to do so.

How fruits and veggies can lift your moods?

Increasing fibre intake can result in a better microbiome, which may also have positive effects on mental health.

Stephen Ilardi, a psychologist at the University of Kansas who studies the connection between lifestyle factors and depression, states that the more soluble fibre we consume, the more our diet will support the growth of healthy gut microorganisms, according to The Washington Post.

The health of your microbiome affects the generation of serotonin and controls inflammation, both of which have an impact on your mental health, making gut microorganisms important participants in depression and anxiety. Gut microorganisms are quite effective in influencing brain function and mental function, according to mountains of research, Ilardi said.

Natural plant molecules known as phytochemicals can have “profound anti-inflammatory effects,” according to Ilardi.

Research published in Advances in Nutrition says serotonin and dopamine are neurotransmitters that assist control mood and motivation. According to research, polyphenols, a type of phytochemical present in high concentrations in berries, artichokes, onions, spinach, nuts, and seeds, may raise their levels in the body.

The Washington Post cited a review of 37 research published in 2020 found that polyphenols lower the chance of developing depression, while a randomised control trial published in 2023 found that flavonoids, a class of polyphenols found in orange juice, help with depressive symptoms.

People can avoid experiencing a “sugar crash” after their blood sugar increases and subsequently declines by consuming lean and nutritious proteins, according to Healthline.

Are people eating healthy food?

Consumers seek to make their diets better by consuming healthier foods, according to snack trends.

According to Euromonitor’s Five Key Snack Trends to Track in 2023, consumers are aiming to better their diets by consuming less processed, more natural, and preservative-free items (such as dehydrated/baked vegetable chips and crackers, dips, and sauces).

According to the study, customers nibble for a treat, as a substitute for food, or simply to pass the time or be distracted. This highlights the opportunity for snack manufacturers to grow the market through innovation that promotes well-being.

