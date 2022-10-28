A look back at the glorious history of IAF's Avro 748, which will now be replaced with Airbus C-295

It’s time to bid adieu to the Indian Air Force’s Avro 748 planes.

On Thursday, the government announced that the Airbus C295 military transport aircraft, which will replace the ageing fleet, will now be manufactured in Gujarat’s Vadodara as a boost to India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

In September 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space SA in a mega deal worth over Rs 21,000 crore.

As per the deal, 16 aircraft will be procured from the Airbus Defence and Space in a flyaway condition while 40 will be manufactured in India at the new Vadodara manufacturing unit. The first 16 planes are scheduled to be received between September 2023 and August 2025. The first Made-in-India aircraft is expected in September 2026.

Before the new planes take on the ‘tasks’ of the ageing fleet, let’s take a look at Hawker Siddeley 748, which served the Indian Air Force with distinction.

Background

The Avro Hawker Siddeley HS748 is a twin-engine turboprop military transport and freighter of British origin. The aircraft, which could carry 48 paratroopers or six tonnes of freight, has been in the IAF fleet since the 1960s.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had initiated the manufacture of the Avro (later Hawker Siddeley and still later British Aerospace) 748, in technical collaboration with the British aircraft and its engine manufacturers.

These aircraft were essentially acquired and subsequently manufactured to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force.

In view of the need for a similar aircraft type for Indian Airlines, the government determined that the same Avro 748, delivered from HAL should fulfil this need which precluded further purchases of the Dutch-origin Fokker F-27s.

In order to help in the sale of HS 748s to Indian Airlines, these were actually subsidised by the government such as to make the HAL delivery price equal to that of the imported F-27.

The aircraft

The HS 748 was a versatile regional airliner powered by two Rolls-Royce Dart engines. Designed and built as a replacement for Douglas DC-3, HS 748 could carry 44-52 passengers in the cabin.

The type entered service with launch customer Skyways Coach-Air on 1 April, 1962.

Variants

The variants included the Series 1, of which 24 were built before production switched to the 52-seat series with more powerful Rolls-Royce Dart RDa7 MK.531 engines. This was followed by the upgraded Series 2A and 2B and the ‘Super 748’.

The HS 780 ‘Andover’ was a modified version of the 748, created for the Royal Air Force as a tactical transporter. The model featured an unswept rear fuselage and raised tail to accommodate a large rear loading camp.

Operated around the world from war-torn countries to the Arctic, the HS 748 found a niche within the market. Production continued until 1988 when 381 airframes had been built.

Significant users included Indian Airlines (Hindustan Aeronautics-built); Aerolineas Argentinas; VARIG; Phillipine Airlines; Thai Airways; LAN-Chile; Bouraq Airlines; the Indian Air Force (Hindustan Aeronautics-built); Brazilian Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force.

The last British HS748 to be built made its maiden flight at Woodford on 1 December 1988.

In India, two of the locally-built HS 748 Srs 2M aircraft were modified with a large, circular, pylon-mounted surveillance antenna carried above the fuselage as the HAL 748 ASP (Airborne Surveillance Platform).

One HS748 Andover C.1 PR (XS596) remained in use with the RAF at least until 2008, being used as the nominated UK aircraft under the international Open Skies treaty.

A small number of aircraft were also converted for electronic calibration duties, these being designated as HS748 Andover E.3 or hs748 Andover E.3A.

The BAe ATP was effectively a stretched and re-engined development of the HS748, designed for commuter airline and freight use.

Specifications

HS 748 Series 2A Powerplant Two 2,280 eshp Rolls-Royce R.Da.7 Dart Mk 534-2 or Mk 532-2L Span 98 ft 6 in Maximum Weight 46,500 lb Capacity Two flight crew, 40 – 48 passengers, or mixed passenger/freight layout Cruise Speed 280 mph (244 kt) Range 1,066 miles with full payload and reserves; 1,796 miles with full fuel, 7,800 lb payload and reserves

With inputs from agencies

