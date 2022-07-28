The rivalry between two student groups has resulted in crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj. The minors, mostly between 15 and 17 and from well-off families, have been engaging in criminal activities over the past year, a senior police officer said

The mystery of six crude bomb blasts in different areas of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj over the past three months has seemingly been solved.

A senior police official told Indian Express an alleged turf war between two gangs of students from reputed schools is the reason behind the blasts.

Eleven persons, including ten minors, have been arrested in connection with the crimes.

“Eleven of these students were caught on Tuesday. They have confessed to their involvement in six cases in the past three months. In all the six incidents, the students were involved in physical assault and hurling bombs at their opponents before escaping from the spot on two-wheelers. They covered their faces with scarves during the crime,” the senior police officer told the newspaper.

As per Financial Express, Prayagraj witnessed six attacks in the past three months on 22 May, 22 July and 25 July in the Civil Lines area, 4 July in Daraganj and on 15 and 16 July in the Shivkuti area.

The attackers were identified from CCTV footage after a two month probe, as per the report.

Let’s take a closer look:

Who are these youths?

The youths are students of Boys High School and Bishop Johnson School, as per Hindustan Times.

As per Financial Express, the boys, mostly between 15 and 17 are from well-off families and were part of two gangs, ‘Immortals’ (which has 40 members) and ‘Tandav’ (which has 100 members) allegedly involved in ‘criminal activities’.

These gangs were allegedly involved in making money from students through extortion as well as sharing passwords of online games similar to PUBG, police told the newspaper.

As per Hindustan Times, ‘Immortals’ used Instagram to send messages to assemble. They would also upload live videos of crude bomb attacks and clashes on Instagram and other social media sites.

Blasts and arrests

Speaking to Hindustan Times, SSP Shailesh Pandey said crude bombs exploded at the gate of Bishop Johnson School on 22 May, bombs were hurled at some persons near Bade Hanuman Temple on 4 July. On 15 and 16 July crude bombs were hurled at Maharishi Patanjali and Rishikulam schools and a crude bomb was hurled at the main gate of Boys High School on 22 July.

The latest incident saw a crude bomb hurled near the main gate of Bishop Johnson School on 25 July by three youths on a Scooty. The police immediately nabbed the youth and identified them as Sudhanshu Mishra and two other minors. The SSP added that Sudhanshu was involved in crude bomb attacks at Civil Lines and Teliarganj.

After interrogating the youth, the police arrested eight others. Two live crude bombs, two Scootys and 10 mobile phones were recovered from them, Pandey added.

National Security Act will be invoked on those involved in crude bomb explosions and creating terror, police told the newspaper.

“Of the 11 nabbed, 10 minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to a juvenile home. The eleventh accused is 18 years old and had passed intermediate recently. He was produced before a local court, which sent him to jail,” the officer said, as per Financial Express.

‘Crude bombs pose grave danger’

Speaking to Hindustan Times, firecracker expert Guddu warned that crude bombs pose a grave threat to those carrying and making them.

The crude bomb explosion may claim the life of the person making or carrying it, or it may blow away his limbs, Guddu warned. The severity of the harm depends on the ingredients used in making the crude bomb, Guddu added.

Another firecracker expert Saleem told the newspaper common firecrackers often cause serious burns when not handled properly.

With inputs from agencies

