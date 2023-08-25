G20 Summit: What will be open, what will be shut in Delhi from 8 Sept to 10 Sept?

In Delhi, preparations are in full swing as India inches closer towards G20 next month.

The G20 summit will take place on 9 and 10 September at the brand-new Bharat Mandapam convention venue in Pragati Maidan.

From Delhi Police chalking out a detailed traffic plan to the municipal corporation rushing to identify and clean “garbage vulnerable points,” Delhi is making intricate arrangements for seamless travel for dignitaries and the general public.

The temporary closure of government offices, banks, educational institutions, and commercial establishments has also been announced.

Government offices, banks, schools to be closed

From 8 to 10 September, all central government offices in the National Capital will be closed in view of the G20 Summit.

In accordance with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (26 of 1881) and located under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Police District, all commercial banks and financial institutions will observe public holidays during these three days, according to the announcement quoted by NDTV.

Hindustan Times quoted a Delhi Police officer as saying that Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar are just a few of the markets that will be closed during this time.

According to a district magistrate’s office representative for New Delhi, the government would notify all merchants, markets, associations, banks, restaurants, and other businesses to close their doors for these three days.

Markets and malls in NDMC boundaries will be closed but there will be no such limitations outside that area.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government issued a notification stating that all educational institutions, as well as all public and private offices, would be closed for these three days.

All retail liquor stores will also be closed, Hindustan Times quoted an official of the excise department as saying, and it’s possible that independent bars and restaurants in the National Capital won’t be able to serve alcohol during this time.

The plan to close businesses for three days was met with displeasure by several market groups and businessmen in the city. If the markets are shut, where would the international visitors go to shop or enjoy the local cuisines, asks CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

“There is no justification for closing the market. Many markets have been decorated and beautified. If the government has to close the markets, then what will be the benefit of its beautification?” the outlet quoted him as saying.

Connaught Place merchants were eager to host the G20 officials, according to Amit Gupta, a member of the New Delhi Traders Association’s executive council. “Had the shops been open, the foreign visitors would have loved the unique products across categories,” he said.

Essential services shall remain open

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and milk stands, shall remain open, according to NDTV.

There will be no interruptions to the operations of the hotels’ bars and eateries.

Movements of vehicles restricted

The traffic authorities have issued extensive advisories for the general public travelling within Delhi and those crossing the national capital’s borders. The restriction order will go into effect at midnight on 7 September and last until midnight on 10 September, reported News18.

Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic SS Yadav, while speaking to the media, said, “All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Delhi borders. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed.”

In the advisory, police further said that the movement of cars in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) region will only be authorised with proper identification

However, vehicles providing essential services like garbage disposal, catering, and housekeeping will be exempt from this restriction.

Interstate vehicles would be permitted to enter Delhi but not to travel to ISBT terminals and would have to conclude their journey before the ring road.

Private automobiles are permitted to enter Delhi, but they are not permitted to enter the NDMC region. Only residents and visitors with confirmed hotel reservations will be permitted to use taxis in the NDMC regions.

Traffic restrictions

In some districts of Delhi, traffic would be limited for a set period of time, according to officials. This will be done to prevent traffic and keep an eye on the security of the visiting VVIPs. In some places, marketplaces and shopping centres will also be closed.

Buses will either be stopped or offered alternative routes in locations where VVIP traffic is present. It is possible to reschedule interstate bus service to avoid the Delhi border.

Officials assured that all measures would be taken to prevent negative impacts on hospitals, emergency services, and medical facilities as well as passengers going by rail and air.

News18 quoted officials as saying that over 10,000 police personnel will be on the ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

According to Special Commissioner of Police for Traffic, SS Yadav, the Delhi Police will also launch a virtual help desk on Friday in collaboration with traffic mapping services for the real-time monitoring of VIP movements and the control of traffic flow within the national capital’s boundaries.

About G20 summit

Prior to India assuming the presidency of the G20 in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India’s theme would be grounded in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or One Earth • One Family • One Future.”

The theme is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

To discuss global economic concerns, cooperation, and policy coordination, the G20 summit is expected to bring together heads of state, economists, and officials from diverse sectors.

The coordination between law enforcement agencies and the local administration will be essential to guarantee the success of the event, which will draw the attention of the entire world to Delhi.

At the G20 Leaders’ Summit, numerous heads of state are anticipated to participate, including US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates are among the other nine “guest countries” that have also been invited by India to the summit.

