G20 Summit in Delhi: Is there a shortage of parking space for VVIP planes?

It is the biggest event India is hosting this year. The G20 Summit on 9 September and 10 September will see 40 heads of countries and global organisations descend upon Delhi. The National Capital is bracing for it all.

The leaders will arrive from across the world in VVIP aircraft and will land at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the Indian Air Force base in Palam. More than 50 such planes are expected to fly into the country but does Delhi have enough space to accommodate them? Turns out it doesn’t.

No space for VVIP aircraft at Delhi airports

The matter came up for discussion at a recent coordination meeting chaired by the chief of protocol from the Ministry of External Affairs. While about 50 special aircraft would be landing in Delhi carrying world leaders, 13 heads of state will come in commercial fights. However, the Capital’s two airports have a parking space for only 40 planes.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the aircraft would be parked in Bay-1 and Bay-3, which are very close to the ceremonial lounge, sources told The Indian Express. Parking space has been identified at the IGI Airport, Terminal-1 and cargo terminal. Eighteen aircraft will be accommodated at the Palam base, the newspaper reported.

A suggestion to shut one of the runways of IGI and use it as a parking space was made at the meeting attended by officials from the home ministry, Air Force, DIAL, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Intelligence Bureau and Customs. However, DIAL authorities emhphasised that all runways would be needed for landings during the summit. Shutting one would increase the taxiing time, sources told The Indian Express.

Nearby airports to meet parking requirements

The shortage of space prompted officials to identify four other airports where VVIP aircraft can be parked. These include airports in the nearby cities of Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow and Amritsar.

IGI Airport is the country’s largest and is estimated to have 200 parking slots. However, several of these are occupied by planes that are grounded because of engine-related issues and other problems. Approximately 70 to 80 aircraft are currently parked at the Delhi airport due to various reasons such as engine replacements, and technical issues among others, a government official told news agency ANI. The civil aviation ministry has been in talks with stakeholders to relocate these planes.

Fifty-four aircraft of Indigo and GoAir have been grounded for months awaiting Pratt & Whitney’s (PW) replacement engines, creating a difficult parking situation, reports The Times of India (ToI). At least 10 to 12 IndiGo’s planes were sent out of Delhi.

“PW is aware of the national importance of the leaders’ summit, which is the culmination of the year-long G20 events in India, and will definitely supply some engines so that the required numbers of parking bays at Delhi airport are cleared up,” sources told ToI earlier in the month.

However, a recent report by the publication says that the replacement of Pratt engines was nowhere in sight.

Cancellation of domestic flights

For the common man, flying in and out of the Capital might be difficult. The government has directed commercial airlines to cut 20 to 25 per cent of flights. This would reportedly clear up some more parking space.

DIAL has received requests to cancel 80 domestic arrivals and as many departures between 8 September to 11 September. Around 700 commercial flights might be cancelled during the period.

However, authorities at Delhi airport say that the cancellation is not linked with the parking of aircraft. “Decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 summit,” DIAL said in a statement.

“Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. So far, we have received requests for cancellation of about 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6% of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Aiport,” the statement read.

Authorities say that no international flights will be affected. “The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights,” the statement said, adding that DIAL was “working closely with airlines to minimise any inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Shutting down Delhi

Meanwhile, all central government offices, banks and financial institutions in New Delhi will be closed from 8 September to 10 September. All educational institutions and private offices across the city will remain closed.

Markets like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar will not be open. Restaurants, malls and other establishments will be closed to the public.

Essential services in the New Delhi police district, including hospitals, medical stores and milk booths, shall remain open.

