Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign encourages people to hoist the national flag in their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day

From amending the flag codes to making the tricolour available at post offices for Rs 25, the central government is leaving no stone unturned to to ensure that its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign becomes a success.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July, encourages people to hoist the national flag in their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Over 100 crore people are expected to participate in the campaign, according to a Times Now report.

Let’s take a closer look at how the measures taken by the government to turn the campaign into a success.

What is the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign?

As India will celebrate its 75th year of Independence, the central government has announced the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign falls under this initiative.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ​​'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/NikI0j7C6Z — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2022

As per the official website of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, the idea behind this campaign is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Since our relationship with the national flag is mostly formal and institutional, through this campaign the government hopes to create a personal connection to the tiranga, according the website.

The government has instructed districts to put up banners, booklets, standees and hoardings to promote the event. Apart from this, government trucks, private and public buses are also being directed to carry display signs and bumper stickers.

How is the government promoting the campaign?

Ministry of Culture has urged people to raise the national flag during the Independence week – from 11 August to 17 August.

According to a report by Times of India, chief secretary DS Mishra has instructed e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart to make enough flags available at their platforms across different states.

Self-help groups, neighbourhood tailors and Industrial Training Institutes have been asked to stitch sufficient number of flags, as a part of the campaign.

The centre has also tweaked the Flag Code of India to ensure that the flag can reach every household. Under the new code, the Tricolour can now be displayed in the open, through day and night. Earlier, the flag was only allowed to be displayed from sun rise to sun set. Also, unlike before, manufacturers will now be allowed to produce polyester flags.

Also Read: Explained: What is the Flag Code of India? What changes has the Centre made?

Postmaster Krishna Kumar Yadav said that the national flag would be made available at all head post offices across the country for Rs 25.

According to Hindustan Times, the officials at the postal departments will also encourage families to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Yadav said, “On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, a selfie point (philately frame of national flag along with postage stamps and special covers issued on the freedom struggle), would be installed at each head postoffice under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and people would be encouraged to take selfies here.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, urged people to put the ‘tiranga’ as their profile pictures on social media profiles between 2 August to 15 August. He said, “Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes.”

The Gujarat government on Saturday stated in an official release that one crore national lags will be hoisted across the state between 13 to 15 August. According to an Indian Express report, the official programmes linked to Independence Day celebrations will be held at seven places in Gujarat that are linked with the Indian freedom movement.

How to become a part of the campaign?

Apart from hoisting the national flag at their homes, citizens can also feature on official website by pinning a flag at a hotspot location.

According to a report by Zee Business, the government will also issue a certificate to those who participate in the campaign.

With inputs from agencies

