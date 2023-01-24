Firstpost Podcast | Would the BBC documentary on PM Modi impact the upcoming elections?
The BBC's documentary-- India: The Modi Question-- comes at a critical time, when Lok Sabha elections are just a year ahead. Would the documentary affect the popularity of PM Modi or would he emerge even stronger? Tune in to find out
Pack of lies: BBC's hitjob on PM Modi relies on Jack Straw's words, but he's known to have been a liar
Former British foreign secretary Jack Straw recently claimed that the UK government instituted an inquiry and a team visited Gujarat to investigate the 2002 riots
Govt blocks YouTube videos showing controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi
Multiple YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" have been blocked as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
US debunks BBC’s hitjob of a documentary, says India-US share ‘deep’ ties and values
The controversial two-part BBC series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' has claimed that it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state