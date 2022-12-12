Firstpost Podcast| The Twitter files: Why the controversy
Much controversial Twitter files issue is doing rounds in the social media. What are these Twitter files, and how they have created a controversy? Tune in to find out
also read
Internal 'Twitter Files' released by Elon Musk details censorship and suppression of information at Twitter
The 51-year-old, who has vowed to turn Twitter into a platform of free speech, had been teasing the release of the internal files for several days
Twitter Files 2: Vijaya Gadde & Company created ‘secret blacklists’ of ‘right-wing commentators’
A new Twitter Files investigation reveals that teams of Twitter employees prevented disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics without informing users
Vijaya Gadde & Co were running asylum, controversial decisions made without Jack’s nod: Elon Musk after Twitter Files 2
Moments after 'Twitter Files 2' was out, new CEO Elon Musk said controversial decisions were often made without getting approval from Jack Dorsey and that he was unaware of systemic bias