Explainers

Firstpost Podcast| Russian oil price cap: Implication for India and world

The wealthy G7 countries — the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada — have decided to place a $60 price cap on Russian crude. What will be the impact of such a move? Tune in for detailed analysis

FP Podcast December 12, 2022 19:47:38 IST
Firstpost Podcast| Russian oil price cap: Implication for India and world

Despite G7 cap on Russian oil, India will continue to get uninterrupted crude supply at existing discount. AFP.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 19:47:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

OPEC+ keeps oil production target unchanged amid uncertainty over impact of Western sanctions on Russia
World

OPEC+ keeps oil production target unchanged amid uncertainty over impact of Western sanctions on Russia

It is not yet clear how much Russian oil the sanctions measures could take off the global market, which would tighten supply and drive up prices. The world’s no. 2 oil producer has been able to reroute much, but not all, of its former Europe shipments to customers in India, China and Turkey

Despite G7 cap on Russian oil, India will continue to get uninterrupted crude supply at existing discount
World

Despite G7 cap on Russian oil, India will continue to get uninterrupted crude supply at existing discount

Buyers, including India and China, who heavily depend on Russian crude oil were for long demanding a deep discount in Moscow's flagship crude grade, Urals

What is windfall tax? Learn about its advantages and disadvantages
Business

What is windfall tax? Learn about its advantages and disadvantages

On 1 December, the windfall tax on crude oil was halved by the Indian government to Rs 4,900 per tonne