Explainers

Firstpost Podcast: Plagued by controversies, is Bollywood in trouble?

Why the Hindi entertainment industry has been in losses? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast September 01, 2022 15:51:42 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Plagued by controversies, is Bollywood in trouble?

Screen-grab from the film Om Shanti Om (2007)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 01, 2022 15:51:42 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Fly fly fly little bird': Ananya Panday's special note for sister Rysa as she leaves for university
Entertainment

'Fly fly fly little bird': Ananya Panday's special note for sister Rysa as she leaves for university

Rysa is all set to leave for a university abroad for her higher studies. In the adorable clip, the duo is seen sharing a warm hug along with laughs and kisses.

Watch: Girl gang grooves to 'Kala Chashma' while playing volleyball
World

Watch: Girl gang grooves to 'Kala Chashma' while playing volleyball

This group of girls could not find any better place to respond to the 'Kala Chashma' trend

Babil Khan says he was broken after father Irrfan Khan’s death; opens up on his debut film
Entertainment

Babil Khan says he was broken after father Irrfan Khan’s death; opens up on his debut film

Talking about the time, Babil recently revealed that he was completely “broken and vulnerable,” due to which he didn’t think much about the script and the story and went for the auditions.