Explainers

Firstpost Podcast | Parakram Diwas: Is recognition of Netaji Bose's contribution a change in historical narrative?

'Attempt was made to suppress Netaji's contribution towards the freedom struggle,” said PM Modi on the birth anniversay of SC Bose. He also highlighted the government's attempt to de-classify the files related to Netaji. How is this different from the old narrative? Tune in to find out

FP Podcast January 23, 2023 19:25:18 IST
Firstpost Podcast | Parakram Diwas: Is recognition of Netaji Bose's contribution a change in historical narrative?

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Wikimedia Commons.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 23, 2023 19:29:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

How PM Narendra Modi has come up as an ardent believer of Vigyaan
Opinion

How PM Narendra Modi has come up as an ardent believer of Vigyaan

PM Modi has always been a steadfast believer in making Bharat self-reliant. He believes that science and technology can be used for public welfare and policy implementation

Opening the gates of Amritkaal: How PM Narendra Modi is India’s Deng Xiaoping
Opinion

Opening the gates of Amritkaal: How PM Narendra Modi is India’s Deng Xiaoping

While India is broadly in favour of globalisation and free trade, the Modi government has placed the national self-interest stage centre in the mix. It wants reciprocity and mutual advantage, or it tends to lean towards Aatmanirbharta

Beyond the SC verdict: How demonetisation has been a revolutionary and disruptive success story
Opinion

Beyond the SC verdict: How demonetisation has been a revolutionary and disruptive success story

The biggest success of demonetisation, is the fact that anywhere between 2 lakh crore rupees and Rs 5.4 lakh crore of money that was earlier outside the ambit of the tax net and largely unaccounted for, came to be a part of the formal banking system