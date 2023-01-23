Firstpost Podcast | Parakram Diwas: Is recognition of Netaji Bose's contribution a change in historical narrative?
'Attempt was made to suppress Netaji's contribution towards the freedom struggle,” said PM Modi on the birth anniversay of SC Bose. He also highlighted the government's attempt to de-classify the files related to Netaji. How is this different from the old narrative? Tune in to find out
